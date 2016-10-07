Court hears of shocking abuse to horses

HUGO'S owner knew something was terribly wrong when she discovered a large infection on her horse's rump.

Bonnie McKay had loaned the six-year-old gelding to Craig and Rebecca Hanlon and upon noting the infection and Hugo's emaciated appearance contacted the RSPCA who launched an investigation.

The RSCPA investigation found the Caboolture couple owned two other horses named Ollie and Hope with both horses unwell.

At the time, Ollie had a slight deformity to his front right hock but was still able to walk around with a slight limp.

Hope. Crystal Jones

On Nov 18, 2015 the RSCPA received an update that Hope was severely underweight and the following day the RSPCA issued an animal welfare direction for Hope to be taken to a vet.

It took the RSPCA inspector seven months to find the Hanlon couple after they sold their home, deregistered their business and left the horses uncared for.

In Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday the couple pleaded guilty to a failure to treat and a provide food for the animals.

Ollie was put down on June 6, 2016 due to being in extreme pain, Hope is now available to adopt and Hugo is healthy under the care of his original owner.

Magistrate Neil Laverick fined the couple $2000 each. They must not possess, purchase or otherwise acquire any animal for a period of three years.

Any animal currently in possession or located at the residence of the couple must be rehomed within 28 days.