32°
News

Court hears of ice addict's 30 offences in six months

Carolyn Booth
| 6th Feb 2017 6:08 PM
COURT HOUSE: The Bundaberg Court House. Photo: Mike Knott/NewsMail
COURT HOUSE: The Bundaberg Court House. Photo: Mike Knott/NewsMail Mike Knott

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN ICE addict with a lengthy criminal history has been told he is the only who can stop "putting drugs into his body”, curb his offending and keep himself out of jail.

In the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today, Brendan John Hodda pleaded guilty to 30 offences, including 12 counts of stealing, six counts of fraud and a number of traffic offences including evading police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Hodda's defence lawyer John Dodd said his client had been on a drug "binge since he was 14 years of age”, but was finally ready to change his ways and commit to rehabilitation.

"Imprisonment is not going to solve Mr Hodda's problem, he needs rehabilitation,” he said.

"His liver has been breaking down, this is a combination of the ice and very heavy drinking when he was younger.”

The majority of Hodda's offending was to support his drug addition, with the 38-year-old targeting Bundaberg businesses and stealing everything from mobile phones and tablets to a bed spread, batteries and battery pack.

On six occasions between October and December last year Hodda then sold the stolen items to Cash Converts and used the money to buy drugs.

Mr Dodd asked Magistrate Belinda Merrin to consider an intensive drug rehabilitation order that would force Hodda to seek help.

But Ms Merrin said Hodda had been provided with plenty of opportunities in the past, including an intensive order in 2004, which he had failed to take advantage of.

"This isn't one of those case where rehabilitation is the overwhelming consideration,” she said.

"It is in my view personal deterrence and the need to protect the community form Mr Hodda's offending.

"That will only happen if Mr Hodda addresses his drug addiction. Mr Hodda's now 38 and he's had all these opportunities.

"Only Mr Hodda can stop his drug use. It's only him that can stop putting drugs into his body.”

Ms Merrin warned Hodda, who has already served a number of prison terms in the past, if he continued to offend the penalties would become more serious and he would server longer behind bars.

Given a head sentence of 19 months and having served 60 days in pre-sentence custody, Hodda will be released on parole on June 14 this year.

Hodda will also be off the road for two-and-a-half years after being disqualified from driving in relation to the number of driving offences.

Bundaberg News Mail

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Court hears of ice addict's 30 offences in six months

Court hears of ice addict's 30 offences in six months

AN ICE addict with a lengthy criminal history has been told he is the only who can curb his offending and keep himself out of jail.

Teen made tent in spare bedroom to grow weed

Police seize cannabis plants near Dairyville. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Man fined $400

Coffee lovers, here's the latest brew

FRESHLY BREWED: Love Coffee is the fresh face down at the Bargara Basin.

Coffee... Cycled not stirred

WATCH: 'Educate, don't retaliate' to hateful graffiti

WE NEED TO WORK TOGETHER: Grant Appo in front of vulgar graffiti he says is a race hate crime.

"Two wrongs don't make a right...we need to work together”

Local Partners

It will be a wheely good time for Timmothy

A BIRTHDAY to remember with the best of trucks for a special Bundy boy.

Landcare field day coming up

Community

Landcare field day

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, February 4, and Sunday, February 5

SING ALONG: Catch former Wiggle Sam Moran at Sugarland today.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Friday, February 3

MAN V MACHINE: Anthony Mundine and Danny Green fight tonight.

Where to catch Mundine v Green

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

Pub blokes serve Manu MKR's 'best sauce ever'

South Australian mates Tim and Kyle smash highest My Kitchen Rules record.

Two face 5-years jail for streaming Green-Mundine fight

The illegal streams of Anthony Mundine and Danny Green’s fight were viewed by hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Live-streaming that fight might land these folks in jail

Lady Gaga soars at the Super Bowl

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

BORN This Way singer headlines halftime show.

The lengths Beyoncé went to keep pregnancy secret

epa05513585 US musician Beyonce arrives on the red carpet for the 33rd MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 28 August 2016. EPA/JASON SZENES

Beyoncé is a master at keeping things secret.

Reality TV ratings race tightens up, but MKR still on top

My Kitchen Rules contestants Bek and Ash pictured with hosts Manu Feildel and Pete Evans.

RUNAWAY bride delivers solid numbers for Channel 9.

Check out the ultra-expensive Super Bowl ads for 2017

Yellow Tail Wine's advert includes a rather animated kangaroo.

The Super Bowl ads are back and they're utterly bonkers

Michael and Kyly Clarke: how they keep passion burning

Kyly and Michael Clarke for Valentine's Day campaign for her Lyfestyled massage candles. Exclusive to News Corp

“Having your own adult time together is super important.''

ONLY 5 VILLAS LEFT

Kepnock 4670

Unit 3 2 2 From $275,000

Farthings Sanctuary is situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac backing on to parkland just 5 minutes to the CBD. Farthings Sanctuary consists of just 9 homes...

APPEALING FAMILY HOME

8 McLucas Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $285,000

Positioned in the popular suburb of Millbank, nestled in a quiet family friendly street, on a massive slightly elevated 1,308m2 parcel of land. Fantastic street...

GOING GOING ............ !!!!!!

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $299,900

An immaculate brick and tile home that has been heavily reduced for a quick sale. Take advantage of the sellers circumstances in needing to liquidate this lovely...

VERY PRIVATE FAMILY HOME

22 Christie, Walkervale 4670

House 3 1 3 $285,000

This timber home in a very private setting, sits conveniently walking distance to Norville, Walkervale primary schools, Bundaberg State High School, Shalom College...

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

OWNERS SLASHED PRICE FROM $685,000 NOW SUBMIT OFFERS OVER $620,000 Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand...

THE HOME YOU HAVE BEEN SEARCHING FOR

3 Hooper Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 3 $309,000

2 LIVING AREAS, 2 TOILETS, SOLAR POWER, GREAT SIDE ACCESS TO DOUBLE BAY SHED, SECURITY SCREENS AND DOORS, BUILT IN CUPBOARDS AND CEILING FANS, AIR CONDITIONING...

AMAZING RIVERSIDE LIFESTYLE

73 Mariners Way, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $439,000

Imagine enjoying unrestricted river views all day long and into the evening from your lounge chair. Imagine entertaining family and friends overlooking the...

IMMACULATE THROUGHOUT

43 River Terrace, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

A beautifully kept home in the highly sought after area of Millbank which is conveniently located just minutes to Bundaberg hospitals, C.B.D, major shopping...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $373,000

Buy a brand new and headache free 4 bedroom family home here at 2 Tesch Street, Thabeban. This home has only just been built and is ready for you to just move in...

A NEW STANDARD IN RESIDENTIAL LIVING

Lot 232 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $192,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!