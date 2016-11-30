Couple's passion for camping leads to new business

CAMPERS GALORE: Bundaberg Adventure Camper Hire owners Andrea Palu and Dylan Marriott say business is already booming.

EVERYTHING a camping fanatic could desire, all under one roof.

Bundaberg Adventure Camper Hire is run and owned by locals Andrea Palu and Dylan Marriott, who sought to further their passion for adventure and camping by starting up their own business.

Bundaberg Adventure Camper Hire allows you to hire a camper trailer with the essential camping equipment for the weekend or week-long holidays.

"We already have all of the toys and really love camping but found it hard to find the time to go, a problem we thought others might have too,” Miss Palu said.

"So we decided to start a business that was time effective and affordable for people; we want to provide you with the ability to take the holiday break you deserve without having to break the bank.

"Since starting the Facebook page and website we have had a massive influx of people wanting to hire and buy campers.”

The already booming business, with a strong customer base, had it's official opening day last Saturday, with the wet weather failing to deter the 50-strong crowd that came through the doors.

"Open day was awesome,” Miss Palu said.

"We were so happy with how it all went and were overwhelmed with all the positive feedback from people.

"They were so happy that something like our business has been brought to the community.”

With a number of bookings for the new year already in place, there are still several bookings available for the Christmas break, where there is no peak time surcharges from December 23 to January 2, just in time for school holidays.

Bundaberg Adventure Camper Hire offer more than just hard-floor and soft-floor campers for hire, the FFI International Series III and the Quattro trailers are available for purchase.

When hiring a camper trailer, kitchen accessories, a gas stove, water tank, gas bottles, solar panels, camp chairs and LED lighting are all included with each hired trailer.

Despite having just opened the business, the couple is already looking for possible collaborations with other local businesses to create a network of camping and adventure outlets within the Bundaberg community.

For more information or to make a booking visit their Facebook page, call on 0401625511 or visit the store located at 16 Ellen Drive.