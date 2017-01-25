Couple living their dream after buying golf course

DREAM COME TRUE: Gary Peat and Louise Cole are the new owners of the Innes Park Country Club after visiting Bundaberg on holidays.

NOT everyone gets to live out their dreams, but for the new owners of the Innes Park Country Club, having their own golf course is a dream come true.

New South Wales South Coast couple Louise Cole and Gary Peat were "doing the grey nomad thing” and staying at Bargara for two months when they came across an ad for the property in the paper.

After beating some serious competition from a host of other potential buyers, the couple secured the property and have grand plans to reinvigorate the golf course and clubhouse.

They also have plans to sell up their business down south and move up and settle in the region from about late April.

In the meantime, the previous owners will stay on to manage the business and there have already been improvements to the property that are attracting golfers who are keen for a round.

"We came up here travelling around, doing the grey nomad thing and we saw in the paper that it was for sale,” Ms Cole said.

"My husband's a very good golfer and always had a dream in his heart - and I'm trying to learn golf but I'm not succeeding.

"We're hoping to put a driving range in and encourage younger players top come through and get new members.

"We've brought some new buggies, so that will help, and we're getting the greens up to a good standard.

"We're going to convert the big house, which is needing a lot of work, and make it available for groups to come and stay.

"We also hope to do more weddings and high teas.”

Ms Cole said already a lot of work had been done and there was more to do, but the course and dining facilities were open for business,

"The bistro's open. The courtesy bus is back up and running,” she said.

"We're excited about the project but, as with any new thing, it takes time.”

The couple is also excited about relocating to the region.

"We stayed at Bargara for two months and we just loved it,” Ms Cole said.

"We did the museum and all touristy things and it has a lot offer.

"It's all a bit of fun and my husband's little dream.”