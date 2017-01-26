Couple fear beloved pets taken for dog fighting

MISSING DOGS: Dieter and Margot Moeckel fear their loved pooches were stolen from their home on Sunday.

A WONBAH couple fear the worst for two loved pets they believe were stolen from their home on Sunday afternoon.

Dieter and Margot Moeckel said there were dog nappers who were silently stealing dogs from rural areas after their kelpies failed to come home from their walk down to the mailbox.

Mr Moeckel said his wife had been in tears since the weekend and was begging for the safe return of Mortnon and Bella.

The couple, who are in their late-60s, said the dogs were companion dogs, and likened them to surrogate children.

"Our two kelpies, a black and tan bitch and our much-admired red dog, were lifted during their usual afternoon walk,” Mr Moeckel said.

"We have taken all actions available, spent much time on the phone and searching the neighbourhood.”

MISSING: Black and tan Bella was a rescue dog given to the Moeckels by their son after she was saved from being euthanised about 10 years ago Emma Reid

His neighbour's dog also went missing about three weeks ago and they said it was too coincidental for the dogs to all wonder away from the rural properties.

The grandparents have also placed missing dog signs around Mt Perry, Gin Gin and Bundaberg but to no avail.

"We have rung everywhere we can think of including both Gayndah and Bundaberg pounds,” he said.

Mr Moeckel said Bella was a rescue dog he was given by his son after she was saved from being euthanised about 10 years ago.

And Mortnon, a six-year-old red kelpie, is so named because the Moeckels' granddaughter couldn't pronounce Morton.

Neither dog was registered as they were classed as working dogs on a rural property.

MISSING: Mortnon, a six-year-old red kelpie, is so named because the Moeckels' granddaughter couldn't pronounce Morton Emma Reid

"From our 'research' we have heard on the grape vine that red dogs are very popular at the moment and we are concerned that ours may have been dog napped to cheaply please someone's sudden love for red kelpies; to use as a stud at a puppy farm; or that they might have been abducted to engage in the objectionable practice of 'pigging' or dog fighting,” he said.

"Whatever the reason for the abduction we are sure that the bitch, spayed and elderly will certainly have been put to death.”

He said it was a shame dog nappers were protected by the silence of those who know who they are and believed someone may know the whereabouts of the missing pooches.

"We just have hope they don't get abused or mistreated and really want them to come home.”