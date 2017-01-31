Country blokes, it's time to open up about suicide

SIGNS: A still from a video promoting the Ripple Effect, a survey to get to the bottom of the rural suicide problem.

THERE are few tougher topics to talk about than suicide.

But an online project needs your help to try and bust the stigma and stop farmers taking their own lives.

Recent studies have shown that men in regional and remote areas were 1.3 to 2.6 times more likely to end their life by suicide than their urban counterparts.

The Ripple Effect is an online intervention designed to investigate what works to reduce the self-stigma, or negative attitudes you have towards yourself; and perceived-stigma, negative attitudes you believe others have about you, among males from the farming community, aged 30-64 years.

These men may be those who have been bereaved by suicide, attempted suicide, cared for someone who attempted suicide, have had thoughts of suicide, or been touched by suicide in some other way.

The intervention will provide opportunity for anonymously sharing experiences and learning about suicide and challenging myths.

It also aims to encourage a positive cycle, following the theory that disrupting negative feedback of self-stigma and perceived-stigma will also reduce stigma in others.

For further information about the Ripple Effect project, including media enquiries, please contact Alison Kennedy on 5551 8587 or email alison.kennedy @wdhs.net.

Head to therippleeffect.com.au to watch a video highlighting the need for the project, with farmers sharing their own feelings on the subject.