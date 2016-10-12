Council weeds out worthy boat owner

FREE BOAT: Council has gifted a surplus boat to the Bundaberg Rowing Club. Pictured is Mayor Jack Dempsey with Neville Cayley and Merv Slean.

AS the sun beat down on the Burnett River yesterday, the Bundaberg Rowing Club's newest member gleamed in the sunlight.

Deciding its weed-spraying days were over, Bundaberg Regional Council gifted their boat, valued at $3000, to the rowing club to be used for community sporting events.

While the formalities didn't involve champagne, the ceremony on the Lions Park boat ramp is something to be celebrated.

The powered boat has been in service for 20 years, used to control water weeds, and Mayor Jack Dempsey said it would continue to serve the community under the club.

"This vessel has carried out an important role over the years in caring for our environment and natural resources,” he said.

"Although its time as a weed spray boat has come to an end, I'm thrilled to be able to hand over the boat to the Bundaberg Rowing Club so it can be used during regattas and other sporting activities.”

Club secretary Dave Amos said he was grateful to have the opportunity to offer the boat a new home.

"We will be using the boat to undertake maintenance work on rowing club assets on the river as well as using the vessel as a safety boat at regular regattas, which we run at the Bucca rowing facility.”