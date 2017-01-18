Council urged to seek funds to build essentials

MEMBER for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson is urging Bundaberg Regional Council to put in a bid for much-needed infrastructure, with expressions of interest for round three of Building Our Regions funding opening on January 30.



"The Palaszczuk Government has brought forward by more than eight months $70 million in funding for regional Queensland," she said.



"Labor is delivering this funding early in recognition of the importance of regional communities to the Queensland economy.



"I want to encourage Bundaberg Regional Council to identify shovel-ready infrastructure projects and to put in their application for a share of this $70 million."



Ms Donaldson said similar projects in Bundaberg which have received funding in earlier rounds include $5 million for the Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant and $10 million for Stage 1 and another $5 million for Stage 2 of the Bundaberg Multi-use Sports and Community Centre.



So far, $150 million has been allocated through Building Our Regions.



This investment has supported almost 1300 jobs across the state and has attracted a further $275 million investment from councils and other organisations.



Ms Donaldson said councils need to prepare an expression of interest, due on 24 February, after which the Department of State Development will assess their projects.



"EOIs will be shortlisted and councils will then prepare detailed submissions for shortlisted projects" she said.



"The Department of State Development is happy to help councils prepare applications for new projects, maximising their chance of obtaining funds for essential infrastructure."



For more information on the application process for Building our Regions, councils can contact the local State Development office or visit http://statedevelopment.qld.gov.au/buildingourregions.

