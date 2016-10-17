Council to get tough on unregistered dogs

MORE than 4700 dog registration renewal reminders were recently mailed to residents following poor registration numbers for the 2016- 2017 registration period.

Bundaberg Regional Council Health and Regulatory Services spokesman Cr Peter Heuser said this number of renewal reminders represented more than 30% of the total 15,000 dog registrations in the council's system from last year's registration period.

"The response to dog registration renewals has been very disappointing and will ultimately result in higher costs for council and therefore the community,” Cr Heuser said.

"There are additional costs for council to send out such a large number of reminder notices and the staff time involved in following up on these.

"An increased number of unregistered dogs can also result in complications at our animal management facilities, with impounded animals required to be kept longer if we cannot immediately identify and contact pet owners.

"There may be legitimate reasons why a number of these registration renewals have not been acted on.

"If your animal has passed away or you have moved during the last registration period we urge residents to pass these details on to council.”

Cr Heuser said the additional expense of seeking dog registration payment may force the council to take stronger action to recoup the costs.

"Dog registration fees fund a portion of council's animal management services including the upkeep of animal management facilities and our ability to respond to animal nuisance requests such as roaming and barking dogs and alleged dog attacks.

"To recoup these costs, we would reluctantly look to impose enforcement measures on the owners of unregistered dogs.”

Cr Heuser said the council had worked to ensure registration fees were as affordable as possible for dog owners.

To register your dog, head to any Council Service Centre, call 1300 883 699 or submit payment via the various methods listed on your dog registration renewal notice.