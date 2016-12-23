Council: Release the hounds - carefully

UNLEASHING around the dinner table is a particularly pleasant part of Christmas, but residents are being asked to be a little more mindful when it comes to our four-legged friends.

Bundaberg's recreational areas will be full of holiday-makers over the next couple of weeks and the council is reminding residents that, while dogs are required to be on a leash at most beaches, there are specific bathing reserves where dogs are not allowed.

Council health and regulatory services spokesman Peter Heuser said restrictions were in place and residents should be mindful before taking their dogs off the leash.

"Most people enjoy involving their dog in family trips to the park or the beach during the holidays and of course we welcome and encourage that but we also ask that pet owners observe local regulations,” Cr Heuser said.

"Unfortunately council does receive complaints about people taking their dog off the leash at busy beaches. We don't want to fine people if we can avoid it, which is why we're reminding everyone to be mindful when planning to take the dog to the family picnic or barbecue this Christmas.

"It doesn't take much to put the dog on a lead and for the enjoyment of all residents, we would ask that people do the right thing and think twice before allowing their animals to roam free at popular recreational areas.

"Council provides four dedicated off-leash areas where owners can exercise their dogs including Lions Park, Neilson Park and bathing reserves at Woodgate.

"Specific areas where dogs are not allowed are bathing reserves at Oaks Beach, Kellys Beach, Neilson Park Beach, Moore Park Beach, Mon Repos Beach, Elliott Heads Beach, Elliott River Beach and Coonarr Beach.

"Ensuring dogs are properly restrained at beaches is important in efforts to protect nesting turtles and hatchlings.

He encouraged residents unsure about where they can take dogs and whether they need to be leashed to visit the council's website, www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au, or phone customer service staff on 1300 883 699 to find out more.