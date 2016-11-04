29°
Council receives State funds for flood alert system

Tobi Loftus
| 3rd Nov 2016 3:08 PM
Jackie Trad announced the funding on Monday.
Jackie Trad announced the funding on Monday. Patrick Woods

NORTH Burnett Regional Council has received a $15,000 grant from the State Government to enhance the council's flood network and protect against natural disasters.

The grant, announced on Monday, will go towards three additional early warning alert flood gauges for the council's existing flood network to boost the community's disaster resilience.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said the Queensland Government's new fast-tracked funding system was having an immediate impact on communities.

"Great local projects across the whole state are being delivered sooner through our new streamlined funding program," Ms Trad said.

"This project will provide important infrastructure to give the community peace of mind in the event of a flood.

"This is a great outcome for the community in record time, with projects assessed and funding finalised in just four weeks.

"Through this new funding system we will be able to kickstart this project this year, instead of going through months of administrative hurdles."

The funding programs include the Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program which provides $28.347 million and the Community Resilience Fund which provides a further $10 million.

The funding programs offer up to 60% of the total eligible costs on most projects, up from 40% in 2015-16.

Applicants must deliver projects within 12 months of grant approval.

