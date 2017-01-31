Council plan could see a revamped Burnett Heads

PLANS to revitalise the Burnett Heads streetscape took a step forward today with Bundaberg Regional Council resolving to request the Department of Transport and Main Roads "de-main" a significant section of Zunker Street.

Roads and Drainage portfolio spokesperson Cr Wayne Honor said, in line with the Burnett Heads Town Centre Local Plan which was set to be finalised in coming months, the council would request control of the street between Moss and Marshall Streets.

"Having this section of Zunker Street under council control will put the future development of this area in to the hands of the community," Cr Honor said.

"Basically this would reduce additional state regulation on landowners regarding any future development of land abutting Zunker Street which will allow us to progress plans to revitalise the streetscape.

"A council engineer has assessed the length of the street and has found no apparent issues with the standard of road."

Divisional representative Cr Scott Rowleson said this was an important first step to take in plans to revitalise the area.

"Through the Burnett Heads Town Centre Local Plan we asked for community feedback with a number of residents highlighting the need for a streetscape upgrade," Cr Rowleson said.

"While we are yet to finalise the local plan and release details of the community consultation process, we are committed to acting on this feedback received from residents.

"Proposed streetscape plans will be formalised in line with future budgets, however we will be looking to make this area more pedestrian friendly and enhance the natural beauty and appeal of Burnett Heads as an area to live, work, play and invest."