Council looks for entertainers

A WIDE net has been cast by Bundaberg Regional Council in the search for talent to perform at the 2017 Childers Festival.

Expressions of interest are being invited from performers to participate at the Festival to be celebrated in Childers on July 29 and 30 next year.

Community and Cultural Services portfolio spokesperson Cr Judy Peters said Council's Events team is keen to hear from new entertainers as well as those who had performed at past Festivals.

"Council is always looking for fresh talent to add to our program of entertainment to ensure the Childers Festival maintains its standard as one of the premier festivals across Queensland. Of course we have some regular acts that are immensely popular with Festival visitors and there is a strong demand for their return each year.

"Diversity is a key element to the entertainment line-up at the Festival and, although essentially a multicultural festival, all genres of music, dance and entertainment will be considered,” said Cr Peters.

"Interested entertainers are requested to fill an EOI form online at www.childersfestival.com.au.

Expressions of interest will close on January 31 and due to the cut-off date being brought forward, performers will know much earlier if they have been accepted.”

Cr Peters said the Events team was looking forward to again working in conjunction with the Childers Friends of the Festival, a group that had been responsible for identifying highly successful add-on entertainment opportunities to increase the appeal of the Festival.

"The group will meet at the Cultural Centre Meeting Rooms in Childers at 4.30pm on Wednesday January 25. Meetings will revert to their normal time on the last Thursday of the month commencing February.”