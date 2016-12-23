29°
News

Council looks for entertainers

22nd Dec 2016 12:43 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A WIDE net has been cast by Bundaberg Regional Council in the search for talent to perform at the 2017 Childers Festival.

Expressions of interest are being invited from performers to participate at the Festival to be celebrated in Childers on July 29 and 30 next year.

Community and Cultural Services portfolio spokesperson Cr Judy Peters said Council's Events team is keen to hear from new entertainers as well as those who had performed at past Festivals.

"Council is always looking for fresh talent to add to our program of entertainment to ensure the Childers Festival maintains its standard as one of the premier festivals across Queensland. Of course we have some regular acts that are immensely popular with Festival visitors and there is a strong demand for their return each year.

"Diversity is a key element to the entertainment line-up at the Festival and, although essentially a multicultural festival, all genres of music, dance and entertainment will be considered,” said Cr Peters.

"Interested entertainers are requested to fill an EOI form online at www.childersfestival.com.au.

Expressions of interest will close on January 31 and due to the cut-off date being brought forward, performers will know much earlier if they have been accepted.”

Cr Peters said the Events team was looking forward to again working in conjunction with the Childers Friends of the Festival, a group that had been responsible for identifying highly successful add-on entertainment opportunities to increase the appeal of the Festival.

"The group will meet at the Cultural Centre Meeting Rooms in Childers at 4.30pm on Wednesday January 25. Meetings will revert to their normal time on the last Thursday of the month commencing February.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg regional council childers festival cultural

Christmas Day terror attack foiled by police raids

Christmas Day terror attack foiled by police raids

SEVEN people have been arrested in relation to a plan to allegedly orchestrate a massive terrorism attack in Melbourne that was inspired by the Islamic State

  • News

  • 23rd Dec 2016 8:21 AM

Plan ahead to avoid industrial action headache

CENTRELINK MEDICARE: Centrelink building in Woongarra St Bundaberg. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Disruptions ahead for Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support

Police step up speed blitz with camera trailers

CHECK YOURSELF: New speed camera trailers will be out on the roads this Christmas.

Watch out: new way to catch speedsters

New Bundaberg art gallery a 'space to experiment'

INJECTING CREATIVITY: Clinton Cross holding his own work in front of a series by Yvonne Boag at Cross Gallery, Electra St.

Thought about giving art this Christmas?

Local Partners

'Strength I never knew': Girl can't walk after freak accident

She's always been the life of her family, but this little local girl has had to change for the biggest battle of her life.

Santa's heart stolen by girl suffering brain tumour

This is the photo from Sugarland as well as the photo with Santa this morning at Ronald McDonald House with her sister Lily.

A Christmas miracle came early to Bundaberg girl with a brain tumour

Once more, with feeling

ROCK OUT: Di Wills, Laura Lingwood and Christie Marshke are looking for people to join Bundaberg's first Pub Rock Choir.

It's time to let your inner singer out with new choir

Bethlehem play to capture the spirit of Christmas

THREE WISE MEN: Evan Trebbin, Zac Sterling and Colby Richardson at the Bethlehem Live event at Central State School.

Music, food and drink at event

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Gigi Hadid turned down Zayn Malik's proposal

Gigi Hadid turned down Zayn Malik's proposal

ZAYN Malik has reportedly proposed to Gigi Hadid - but she turned him down as she isn't ready to tie the knot.

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Seven is fighting to keep the names of two women accused of having affairs with Seven West Media CEO Tim Worner out of the public eye.

Channel 7 has lawyered up to protect identities of those involved

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose shared this snap from a Sunshine Coast hinterland retreat.

Hollywood and home-grown stars relax on the Sunshine Coast

New Bundaberg art gallery a 'space to experiment'

INJECTING CREATIVITY: Clinton Cross holding his own work in front of a series by Yvonne Boag at Cross Gallery, Electra St.

Thought about giving art this Christmas?

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

Justin Bieber

A court in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber

Doctor Who's festive special just the medicine for fans

Matt Lucas, Peter Capaldi, Justin Chatwin and Charity Wakefield star in the Doctor Who TV Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

It’s back to the future as the Time Lords Xmas tradition continues.

Guardian Australia names CQ film as one of 2016's best

SUCCESS: Steve le Marquand and Claire Van der Boom in CQ film Broke, named in Guardian Australia's Top 10 Australian films of 2016

Broke named in Top 10 Aussie films for 2016

2 LIVING, OFFICE, POOL AND OPPOSITE PARK LAND

11 Sloane Street, Kalkie 4670

House 3 2 5 $339,000

Looking directly over park land is this 2 story home that will suit any family looking for that bit extra additional space and with a location within walking...

WHEN SIZE MATTERS - IDEAL FOR THE LARGE FAMILY!

41 Polo Place, Branyan 4670

House 5 2 3 $480,000

- Fantastic Spacious 5 bedroom home with ensuite and large games room. - Huge entertaining area out back. - Stunning kitchen for the cook of the household. - 4 bay...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

OUTSTANDING RURAL/COASTAL LIVING ON 5 TRANQUIL ACRES

14 Hannah Court, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 3 2 2 $520,000

Looking to escape that busy lifestyle? Want to be close to the ocean? Dreaming of a peaceful, tranquil, idyllic place to call home? Well look no further you will...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

BRAND NEW PRICE - RARE OPPORTUNITY FOR THIS PRIME INVESTMENT-OFFERING HIGH RETURN + CAPITAL GROWTH POTENTIAL

69 Bourbong Street, Bundaberg Central 4670

Commercial A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the ... Mid to Low...

A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the C.B.D of Bundaberg. First time offered for sale in 40 years is this prime commercial property.

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

2 BLOCKS TO CLEAR AT $115,000.00

Lot 9 Finemore Crescent, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at ... $125,000

The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at $115,000 to invest into his next project. This is a genuine opportunity- don't sit on the fence. On...

BLOCK OF LAND WITH OCEAN VIEWS

Lot 41 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of ... $220,000

Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, while soaking up the peace and tranquilly that this area offers. ...

FURTHER REDUCTION - OWNERS ARE SERIOUS TO SELL - BE SURPRISED and DISCOVER WHAT IS REVEALED INSIDE

72 Kendalls Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 1 4 $319,000

This is position plus being so close to Sugarland Shopping Centre, Movie Theatre, Sporting Clubs, Schools, Hospitals, Air-Port the list is endless - indeed one...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Sunshine Coast hinterland weekender sells for $2.78m

This four-bedroom house with studio accommodation on 9.71ha at 305 North Maleny Rd, Maleny, sold at auction for $2.78m.

Brisbane buyer wins auction battle for dream home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!