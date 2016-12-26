Council incentive program working

INCENTIVE: Bundaberg Region Mayor Jack Dempsey said the Open for Development program has attracted $146m in projects.

AN INCENTIVE program put in place six months ago by Bundaberg Regional Council to encourage investors to bring development projects forward has accrued $146million in potential construction projects.

The incentives, offered under the council's Open for Development initiative, provides the lure of discounted infrastructure charges for eligible projects lodged up until July 2017 and completed by July 2018.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said significant interest in Open for Development in the initial six months was a positive indicator that well in excess of $200 million in civil and building works could be incentivised and completed in the region within the next 18 months.

"This initiative is focussed on (the) council building a positive atmosphere for investment and development and assisting to maintain the economic momentum that is currently evident across the region,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Since July we have received 47 applications and processed 42 eligible projects that include 78 units, 330 residential lots, 269 short-term accommodation beds, 9500sqm of commercial floor area and 3300sqm of additional industrial area,” he said.

Cr Dempsey said Council's Planning Department had decided 455 applications this year, including Open for Development projects.

"Among the developments approved are a 96-bed aged care facility at Carlyle Gardens, Moore Park Tourist Park, Kepnock Shopping Centre and an extension to Bargara Shopping Centre,” he said.

Council Planning and Development portfolio spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said: "Our planning team is very much looking forward to the implementation of the new Planning Act that will facilitate a streamlining of the development approval process ensuring faster approval time frames.

"We also have some exciting developments commencing in the New Year with Gin Gin Back- packers and the Headlands development at Innes Park already in the pipeline,” Cr Sommerfeld said.