Council has not taken action after Coast irukandji discovery

FRASER Coast Regional Council has no intention at present to put up warning signs informing of a jellyfish presence in Fraser Coast waters.

This is despite making it clear that they aware that jellyfish come into our waters.

"It is not unheard of for our waters to have unconfirmed stingers in the warmer months," a council statement said.

After admitting that there are stingers here, council confirmed there are no signs anywhere in the region including Fraser Island at present.

They also did say it was a requirement to have warning signs up, around waters with regular infestation.

"Signs are generally installed in areas where regular stinger seasons occur," council said in a statement.

James Cook University associate professor Jamie Seymour found what he identified to be irukandji at Fraser Island just over a week ago.

The council is still waiting for confirmation on what exactly that jellyfish was, and has failed to make contact with Prof Seymour.

Prof Seymour has shared his analysis of why he identified his jellyfish to be irukandji.

"One is by the warts on its body, two is that it has no little finger-like protection in the stomach, and three is that it has a little collar around the stingers," he said.

Prof Seymour has studied venomous animals for the past 20 years.

"In Cairns, the stinger season usually goes around April and May," he said.

"I would expect it'd be similar on the Fraser Coast, but not enough research has been done yet to be sure."

Prof Seymour said the protocol in Cairns was to close a beach down for 24 hours after an irukandji sting or sighting.

Since December 22, 10 people displayed irukandji-like symptoms after swimming on the west side of Fraser Island.

There has also been a case of a man being hospitalised from a sting he got while swimming in Torquay.

No beaches were closed after the recent incidents.