Council gets $24K tool to use during disaster

BUNDABERG Regional Council will enter into a five-year contract worth $24,500 with a software company to provide real-time data during flood events.

Asignit Pty Ltd has a specialised system, which has been developed between the council, emergency services, Transport and Main Roads, RACQ as well as the Bureau of Meteorology.

It will provide real-time information to the public and stakeholders about roadworks, floods and traffic through the region.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the software, which has been trialled successfully at the council, would create greater efficiency during a disaster

"One of the most important things both before, during and after a disaster is up-to-date information,” he said.

"It will give great connectivity between services.”