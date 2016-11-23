32°
Council backs away from Gayndah rail trail project

Tobi Loftus
| 22nd Nov 2016 2:42 PM
HERITAGE RAIL: Passionate history buffs have formed the Gayndah Heritage Rail Trail group to preserve Gayndah's railway station and associated rail corridor.
HERITAGE RAIL: Passionate history buffs have formed the Gayndah Heritage Rail Trail group to preserve Gayndah's railway station and associated rail corridor. Shirley Way

NORTH Burnett Regional Council has backed away from any involvement with the Gayndah Rail Trail.

At a meeting on November 16 with Transport and Main Roads Rail Corridor manager Craig England, mayor Rachel Chambers told the TMR representative while the council supported the idea of the trail, it did not want to be a part of the lease.

"My understanding is that council as an entity supports the rail trail project as part of the whole rail precinct," Cr Chambers said.

"We think they're doing a fantastic job with the precinct, however we want zero involvement.

"We don't want a part of that deal because it has huge implications for council.

"If we say yes to one, we have the line going right through the region and a lot of rail trails that want access to that line. We don't want to start something we can't control."

Deputy CEO David Wiskar proposed a motion to the council which reaffirmed its support of the idea.

"However those agreements should be tested through community consultation and prior to entering into the lease, community groups should need to prove their ability to manage the risks and financial viability of their proposal," Mr Wiskar said.

All seven councillors voted in support of the motion.

A spokesman for the Gayndah Rail Trail refused to comment on the council's decision.

The spokesman said the group would wait until it had a signed lease from TMR before making comment, as it did not want to jeopardise the process.

Topics:  gayndah rail trail north burnett regional council transport and main roads rail corridor

