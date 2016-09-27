28°
Council approves housing estate at Bargara

Jim Alouat
| 27th Sep 2016 3:37 PM
NEW DEVELOPMENT: The Hughes Rd development will be built in eight stages, with the lots ranging in size from 602sq m to 994sq m.
NEW DEVELOPMENT: The Hughes Rd development will be built in eight stages, with the lots ranging in size from 602sq m to 994sq m. Paul Donaldson BUN270916DEV2

A LOW density residential development in Bargara featuring a total of 86 detached houses has been given approval by Bundaberg Regional Council in a bid to attract more people to the seaside suburb.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the Hughes Rd development would be built in eight stages, with the lots ranging in size from 602sq m to 994sq m, covering an 8ha block of land.

INVEST BARGARA: A plan of the 8ha site.
INVEST BARGARA: A plan of the 8ha site. Contributed

Cr Dempsey said a boost in Bargara's population meant Bargara parents could finally see a high school in the area.

"It (also) means more shops and different types of opportunities for Bargara,” he said.

"We would like to see it (the development) go ahead in the next 12 months.”

Cr Dempsey said the size and scale of the investment was worth millions of dollars to the local economy and provided further signs of investor confidence in the region.

Conditions of approval include options to ensure landowners would be buffered from agricultural activity and the provision of appropriate fencing for acoustic amenity.

Council planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said the conditions had been designed to address issues raised in submissions during community consultation.

"During the public consultation process, submitters raised concerns regarding noise pollution and the general amenity for neighbouring properties,” he said.

"In response, a standard condition has been recommended for the provision of fencing of 1.8m in height by the developer.”

Division 5 representative Greg Barnes welcomed the approval. "As locals, we all know that living by the beach at Bargara is a lifestyle like no other.”

Topics:  bargara, bundaberg regional council, development, hughes rd





