Council approves commercial and industrial hub

UP TO 14 businesses will become part of an exciting new commercial and industrial precinct including an agricultural supplies store and a wholesale nursery.

At its ordinary meeting today, Bundaberg Regional Council approved a Material Change of Use for the development of a number of businesses and industrial sites at 59 Cummins St, North Bundaberg.

The applicants, listed as Tech Park, have indicated plans to develop the area for a range of industries as well as an agricultural supplies store; wholesale nursery; hardware and trade supplies; outdoor sales; bulk landscape supplies; and a transport depot and warehouse.

The good news for the North Bundaberg region comes as Northway Plaza sold last month for a whopping $14 million.

"It's great for North Bundaberg in particular in that it's all about jobs and development,” Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said.

"It will add to the economic benefits of the area.”

Cr Dempsey said the approval came after the installation of a flood levee in the vicinity of the site, which provided "a level of flood immunity and resolving the majority of flood issues”.

"By council and industry working together, we have come up with a solution that will lead to further investment and more jobs for the Bundaberg region,” Cr Dempsey said.

"(The) council's work to protect the community from flooding has delivered the added benefit of providing more suitable land for development.

"The applicants can now realise their goal to build agriculture and hardware stores, warehouses and industrial hubs.”

Council planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said the land would be reconfigured for a range of uses.

"The opportunities for this site are endless,” Cr Sommerfeld.

"This is an exciting prospect.

"Today's result is certainly a win for the community and a win for development.”