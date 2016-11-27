29°
News

Could your phone unlock your mind?

Carolyn Archer
| 27th Nov 2016 3:48 PM
TESTING TIMES: Bundaberg psychological science students Raven Wolfram and Amida Dean are embarking on studies that could throw open a new field of research.
TESTING TIMES: Bundaberg psychological science students Raven Wolfram and Amida Dean are embarking on studies that could throw open a new field of research. Carolyn Archer

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LYING about your alcohol consumption when you visit the doctor or subconsciously giving the wrong answer while filling out a survey could soon be a thing of the past.

Ground-breaking research by two Bundaberg CQUniversity students, Raven Wolfram and Amida Dean, is examining the potential of using smartphone technology to give reliable and valid results from skin surface sensors, known as electrodermal monitors.

The technique is best-known when used in lie detectors to reveal spikes in emotional or physical stress.

"We're testing new electrodermal monitoring equipment against the traditional equipment,” Ms Wolfram said.

"So the new equipment, if it proves to be reliable enough, could be used for further research studies.

"The traditional equipment is a larger box and you use it in the lab and it costs about $4000-$7000.

"Where as the new equipment works with your smartphone and is about $200. The app you use is free.”

Ms Wolfram said if it was proven to work it could be used in the field by researchers for a wide range of situations.

"We're working with the CQUni research gambling research team and in their case instead of having people come into the lab and do a simulated gambling task they could go to people in the venues,” she said.

Ms Dean said sometimes survey respondents subconsciously gave socially acceptable answers or the answers researchers wanted to hear and this technology could help provide more accurate data.

The pair have been given the opportunity to be involved in the project under the mentorship of Professor Nerilee Hing and Dr Lisa Lole as part of the Rising Star program which provides undergraduates with access to research-active professors who provide them with mentoring in research design.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  cquniveristy scientific research smartphone technology

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Could your phone unlock your mind?

Could your phone unlock your mind?

LYING about your alcohol consumption when you visit the doctor or subconsciously giving the wrong answer in a survey could soon be a thing of the past.

UPDATE: Search area for missing trawler expands

Sgt Paul Bacon - OIC Hervey Bay Water Police and regional search & rescue co-ord.

The search area has expanded since searches commenced on Thursday.

CEO releases statement about Dr Hocking's employment

RESTRICTED SURGEONS: The CEO of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington.

Hosptial stands by Dr Hocking

Woman charged with unlawful wounding

MAN INJURED: An ambulance crew attended an address in McMannie St on Saturday after a man was injured in a disturbance. Photo Contributed

Man received cuts to face, neck, chest and back

Local Partners

$600k funding for Bundaberg resilience projects

ALMOST $600,000 of funding for four Bundaberg community resilience projects have been granted boosting the region's capabilities during another flood event.

Crews treat man following truck rollover

Ambulance generic

Ambos kept busy by events all over Queensland

WHAT'S ON: November 26 and 27

SING ALONG: Carols by the Sea is on at Innes Park tomorrow.

Ten things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Friday, November 25

SPECIAL CEREMONY: A memorial garden dedicated to Uncle Burnie Johnson will be opened during a special ceremony at Kalkie State School today.

Five things you need to know

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Naomi Watts in a 'good place' after split

Naomi Watts in a 'good place' after split

NAOMI Watts has opened up about her split from Liev Schreiber in September.

Selena Gomez turned down thanksgiving with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez turned down Taylor Swift's Thanksgiving invitation

Movie Review: The Founder

The Founder isn't the easiest movie to Swallow

Kanye believes people are out to get him

Kanye West mocked Deadmau5 in his latest Twitter rant.

Kanye to spend a few more days in hospital

Tributes stream in for Florence Henderson

Tributes have poured in for the 'Brady Bunch' matriarch

Tributes flow for Brady Bunch mum

Actor Florence Henderson

Co-stars honour Brady Bunch mum

What's on the small screen this week

Ray Martin, centre, hosts season two of the TV series First Contact, which stars, from left, David Oldfield, Renae Ayris, Ian 'Dicko' Dickson, Natalie Imbruglia, Nicki Wendt and Tom Ballard.

CROWDED House performs at the Opera House and First Contact returns

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $225,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

NEW PRICE- ACT NOW

38 Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The vendors have reduced the price of this stunning home to meet the market. This modern coastal Queenslander in the tightly held pocket of Dunkirk Street...

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a George Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $260,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

CHECK OUT THIS FOR ABSOLUTE VAULE - OUTSTANDING BUYING

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

CARAVAN BAY + DOUBLE SHED + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS Must see 4 bedroom home with 2 great size living areas, side access plus shed, in ground pool, 5 car...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $340,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINING HOME - 2 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6 x 6 SHED + SOLAR

29 Maughan Street, Thabeban 4670

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Get in and be ready for Christmas in this fantastic entertaining home that will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy all members of the family. Attributes of...

FRESHLY PANTED INTERIOR, GREAT 1ST HOME OR INVESTMENT

26 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Can't beat walking into a home and smelling the freshly painted interior; looks so good and feels very inviting. Comprising 3 bedrooms and a generous sized lounge...

MUST BE SOLD - BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $238,500

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

FIRST CLASS POSITION TO BE SOLD - ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!