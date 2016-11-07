31°
News

Could Africa's refugees give new life to our dying towns?

7th Nov 2016 10:45 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SMALL, dying rural communities in Queensland and NSW could be given a boost under a program to resettle refugees from war-torn Africa.

 Three African families have already moved to the rural community of Mingoola on the border of New South Wales and Queensland.

 There are more than 200 on the waiting list for resettlement.

The innovative program helps local communities in decline who would otherwise face the prospect of schools closing and basic services being shut.

Australian Story is reporting on the situation tonight, quoting local woman Julia Harpham.

"Many of us have children who work in the city and aren't going to come back to the farm because things have been so tough on the land," Ms Harpham said.

"You don't like to see a community die. And there's not much joy in a place with no children."

Three years ago, the local progress association decided to build on the region's migrant past and looked for refugees willing to move to the area.

But when they began contacting refugee agencies they were told there would not be adequate support for refugees in the bush.

"Every time I contacted any kind of refugee service they all said, 'oh, no, these people need to stay in the city,'" Ms Harpham told Australian Story.

Emmanuel Musoni with a few of the newest children of Mingoola. ABC News: Kristine Taylor
Emmanuel Musoni with a few of the newest children of Mingoola. ABC News: Kristine Taylor

Meanwhile in Sydney, refugee advocate Emmanuel Musoni was grappling with problems in his community from central Africa. They had been displaced from Rwanda and neighbouring countries during years of bitter civil war.

The majority had rural backgrounds before having to flee their homes for refugee camps.

"If you ask them, 'What was your dream when you applied to come to Australia and boarded the plane,' they say, 'We hoped we were going to be put in the countryside, to connect ourselves with agricultural life and have a garden'," Mr Musoni said.

Instead they were resettled in cities where employment prospects were few, the environment was intimidating and many became depressed and isolated.

What do you think? Is this a good idea given the struggle some farmers face in getting workers? Or should Australia's unemployed be doing these types of jobs?

 

 

 

Some of the comments on Facebook

Dianne Hockey I did not see Australian Story....but what I do know is that when immigrants need to assimilate and they do; they contribute to our communities.........assimilation is the key to a vibrant immigration policy.........bringing people of different cultures together with an acceptance of their new country origins.

Jim Graham Don't see what the problem is I grew up in that country mingoola bonshaw texas Ashford for as long as I've known has always been home to a wide range of different races Italians Greeks spaniards ll working their arses off and rearing bloody big family's on some of the roughest country going and not a cross word to be heard all I can say if they want hard work good on them

Karen Macdonald Hang on there is only so much work available in country australia . Notice this was only seasonal work not full time that's why there is a shortage of Australian workers they all had to leave to find full time employment.

How about you also support cries for the basin plan to be reviewed and changed to return water and jobs to Country regions. Just putting immigrants out here isn't going to solve issue Australians in rural areas are dealing with.
Great story but not a new one as been happening for years and only scratches the surface.

Topics:  editors picks farming refugees

Could Africa's refugees give new life to our dying towns?

Could Africa's refugees give new life to our dying towns?

SMALL, dying rural communities in Queensland and NSW could be given a boost under a program to resettle refugees from war-torn Africa.

Eight myths about sun protection debunked

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift

Knowing fact from fiction will help you reduce your cancer risk

Fancy a Bunnings snag at 6am on Saturday? Time will tell

FANCY a snag at 6am?

Herb has sights set on being our CEO

AIMING HIGH: Herb Taylor says if he is chosen as the Bundaberg Regional Council CEO, half his salary will go back to the community.

Man says application is no joke

Local Partners

Ann Jenner found her calling working in kindergarten

IT'S the end of an era and a "bittersweet” moment for one kindergarten educator who retired this week.

Logging firm to meet residents

Logging truck

A forestry company has released a statement clarifying its activity

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 2

CLEAN UP: Learn how to make your own soap at a class today.

Five things you need to know

Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: Jenny's fundraising journey

FIGHTING THE BIG C: Melbourne Cup luncheon organiser Jenny Frew, left, with Susan Cross at a Cancer Council Australia's Biggest Morning Tea this year.

Luncheon to help people in cancer fight

Shannen Doherty's message for Michael Buble

Shannen Doherty's message for Michael Buble

SHANNEN Doherty has urged Michael Buble and his wife to stay positive following their son Noah's recent cancer diagnosis.

Big Bang Theory banned? The episode "too hot" for TV

ADULT WARNING: When did Big Bang Theory become so... daring?

Brad Pitt pulls out of film appearances

Brad Pitt has pulled out of all of his promotional commitments

Ne Obliviscaris to unveil new song on Aussie tour

Neo Obliviscarus perform at Soundwave 2015 in Brisbane. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

We talk to Ne Obliviscaris about their new crowdfunding campaign

Buble family 'broken in half' by son's cancer diagnosis

Michael Buble and his family have been "broken in half"

Mel Gibson's age difference concerns

34-year age gap could cause a problem, says Gibson

Noosa photographer tells what Steve Jobs was really like

ON LOCATION: Photographer Stephen Hayes was employed to the trusted and intimate role of filming Steve Jobs' family.

You'll never guess what treats Jobs gave for Halloween

BRAND NEW SPACIOUS UNIT ONLY 300M TO THE WATER!

2/43 See Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 ONLY $345,000!

HOT PROPERTY FOR A HOT PRICE! YOU JUST CAN'T GET SOMETHING BRAND NEW UNDER $350,000 THIS CLOSE TO THE WATER!! Just completed in Central Bargara, get in quick for...

4 BEDROOM BRICK BEAUTY

23 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 2 $257,000

Say Hello to a Good Buy! Inspect this brick beauty in Kepnock. Features 4 bedrooms and is a very neat and tidy older style brick veneer home in a great location...

CHEAPEST BLOCK WITH OCEAN VIEWS!

Lot 45 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Where can you get an ocean view for this price! nicely elevated ... $179,000

Where can you get an ocean view for this price! nicely elevated above the allotments infront, ensuring you will always have an ocean view. Located in an exclusive...

ELEVATED BLOCKS IN EXCLUSIVE OCEAN ESTATE!

Lots 37,40-43 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Where can you get an ocean view for this price! These blocks ... $220,000

Where can you get an ocean view for this price! These blocks are nicely elevated above the allotments infront, ensuring you will always have an ocean view. Located...

UNINTERRUPTED PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS!

Lots 3-12 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Don't miss out on this opportunity to secure absolute oceanfront land, right ... $395,000

Don't miss out on this opportunity to secure absolute oceanfront land, right on the stunning Pacific Ocean. Where can you get an uninterrupted ocean view for this...

WHAT COULD YOU USE THIS FOR? - DIVERSE RANGE OF OPPORTUNITIES

29a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

Commercial Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself ... OFFERS OVER...

Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself to a diverse range of opportunities Could it be an office and workshop for the...

BRAND NEW PRICE- ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 $689,000

Have a look at this one, the price has just been dropped to $689,000 making it outstanding value for money. This is one of Coral Gardens largest and finest of...

FRESHLY PANTED INTERIOR, GREAT 1ST HOME OR INVESTMENT

26 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Can't beat walking into a home and smelling the freshly painted interior; looks so good and feels very inviting. Comprising 3 bedrooms and a generous sized lounge...

2 BLOCKS TO CLEAR AT $115,000.00

Lot 8 Finemore Crescent, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at ... $115,000

The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at $115,000 to invest into his next project. This is a genuine opportunity- don't sit on the fence. On...

VACANT COMMERCIAL LAND WITH MAIN ROAD FRONTAGE

Lot 10 Johanna Boulevard, Kensington 4670

Residential Land Lot 10 Johanna Boulevard - 2,400 m2 - $336,000 plus GST Note- ... $336,000 + GST

Lot 10 Johanna Boulevard - 2,400 m2 - $336,000 plus GST Note- Lot12 Lillian Cres- 1706m2 shares a common boundary and can also be purchased for $210,000+ GST...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!