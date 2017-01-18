Could 200-block subdivision be one step closer?

MOVING FORWARD? Operational works have been approved for the first stage of the residential development at Innes Park.

IF YOU'RE in the market for plot of land with development approvals already in place, a 21.68ha block at Innes Park could tickle your fancy.

On Monday Bundaberg Regional Council approved operational works for stage one of the 205-lot residential development.

An application to subdivide the land, on the corner of Innes Park and Back Windermere Rds was first lodged in 2008, before it was given the tick of approval by the council in February 2009.

The six-stage subdivision approval, which is on ex-pastoral land owned by Walker Corporation Pty Limited, also includes parklands and has blocks ranging in size from about 600sq m to 906sq m.

Walker Corporation claims to be Australia's largest private, diversified development company that has delivered more than 1000 projects across Australia and in America, Canada, Fiji and Malaysia in it's 50-year history.

Among those projects are residential developments at Hope Island and Forest Springs.

According to the operational works application, which was initially lodged in 2011 and extended twice, stage one consist of residential 44 blocks.

The works include bulk earthworks, road works, storm water drainage, erosion and sediment control works, sewerage reticulation, water reticulation, landscaping works and a sewer gravity main, sewer rising man and pumping station.

However when work will actually begin or individual blocks go on the market remains a guess, with the entire 21.68ha site advertised for sale.

Listed with Ray White Special Projects in Brisbane, the ad states the land is zoned Low Density Residential and the proposed agreement with the council allows for infrastructure charges of $9,303 per lot.

The NewsMail contacted Walker Corporation in regard to the development but did not receive a reply yesterday.