Costco comments on Bundy store speculation

BAD news for lovers of bulk shopping.

Despite speculation a Costco store could be on the cards for Bundaberg, the chain has confirmed our city's not in its sights.

The Brisbane Times reported that Costco - on the back of massive financial success - would be looking at taking up stores left behind by the failed Masters hardware chain.

Bundaberg had been an intended sight for a Masters store before its demise.

Costco Australia managing director Patrick Noone told the Brisbane Times the chain's revenue in the country was predicted to hit more than $1.32 billion in 2016.

The financial boon has led to new stores being added around the country including one in Marsden Park, New South Wales and another in Epping, Victoria.

But a spokeswoman for the company said while they were grateful for locals' interest, there were no plans afoot for a Bundy outlet.

"Costco currently has no plans to open a store in Bundaberg," she said.

Amid the speculation the region might get its very own Costco, hundreds of Bundaberg shoppers took to Facebook to voice their support for the idea.

Bec Moey said a Bundaberg Costco would service the whole wider region.

"Even our surrounding towns from Maryborough to Gladstone could travel here to shop there," she said.

"Plenty of Bundy people drive to Brisbane for it."

Mel Marks agreed.

"How many people travel to Costco already," she said.

"So you would think it would increase regional numbers by encouraging (people) further north to make the trip to Bundy."

However some said the store wasn't needed in a region where businesses were sometimes struggling for support.

"Just be aware people that Costco isn't always cheaper," Shaun Coulstock said.

"There are a lot of items you can get from IGA and Woolies on special that are much cheaper.

"I've gone into Costco thinking I'll save a heap, buy 10 items, all bulk and there goes $100 easy.

"And that's just on essentials. Mind you if you're in the market for a descent eight-person spar bath on the cheap they'll hook you up."