Coral reef fin fish off the menu from Friday

NO GO: Coral reef fin fish species including red emperor will be off-limits for five days starting on Friday.

CORAL reef fin fish will be off limits from Friday when the first of two annual closures to protect the fish during spawning starts.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol district officer Tony Loader said the two five-day closures coincided with the new moon when key species aggregate to spawn.

"October and November have been found to be the most effective months for closures to protect coral reef fin fish,” Mr Loader said.

The first closure starts at midnight on Friday and ends just before midnight on Tuesday, November 1.

The second closure starts at midnight on November 26 and ends just before midnight on November 30.

Mr Loader said a reef fish web guide was available here to help fishers identify fish listed as coral reef fin fish.

"Coral reef fin fish include cods and groupers, emperors, parrotfishes, sweetlips, wrasses, coral trout, fusiliers, surgeonfishes, tropical snappers and seaperches.

The closures apply to commercial and recreational fishers but charter operators who meet qualifying criteria can apply for an exemption.

"It's important fishers are aware of which species are affected by the closure and know how to correctly identify them,” Mr Loader said.

"Fishers caught doing the wrong thing during the coral reef fin fish closure risk on-the-spot fines of $487 for recreational fishers and $975 for commercial fishers and a maximum penalty in excess of $121,000.”

The closures are in place from Bundaberg (the southern boundary is at latitude 24º50'S) to the northern tip of Cape York.

For more information, phone 13 25 2, download the free Qld Fishing app from Apple and Google app stores or click here.

You can also follow Fisheries Queensland on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@FisheriesQld).