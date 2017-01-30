Cooking for the Chinese New Year

ASIAN CUISINE: Chef Tony Ching will be in Bundaberg holding cooking classes to help the community embrace the 2017 Chinese New Year.

WANT to delve into Asian cuisine this Chinese New Year but with an authentic twist?

Discover the best places to buy fresh produce and ingredients for Asian- inspired meals before participating in a cooking class under the direction of international chef Tony Ching as part of Bundaberg Regional Council's Chinese New Year celebrations.

Mr Ching said he learned a lot about Asian cuisine from his parents at home before going on to gain more than 30 years' experience as an executive chef in four- and five-star international hotels.

"The Chinese Food Discovery Tour will include tips on how to find the right ingredients at supermarkets and local Asian grocers, provide insights into Asian eating customs and end with a cooking lesson and taste test,” Mr Ching said.

"For people who haven't been exposed to it, Asian cuisine can be a minefield.

"People often ask how to use the flavours and in what quantities.

"The tours are an opportunity for people to see where all of the flavours are coming from and how to combine the right ingredients to develop that flavour.”

Despite the official date for this year's Chinese New Year falling on January 28, councillor Judy Peters, the community and cultural service spokeswoman, said the classes would be offered from February 8-10, with each session open to just 12participants.

"Tour and cooking class sizes have been kept to a minimum to ensure everyone has the opportunity to work closely with Tony and make the most of the experience,” CrPeters said.

"What better way to celebrate the Chinese New Year than learning about the culture and cuisine experienced around a Chinese dinner table.”

The tours will start at 5.15pm each day.

Tickets cost $55 per person and can be booked by phoning the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on 41304100.

While in town, Mr Ching will conduct free cooking demonstrations at Stockland Sugarland Shoppingtown.

The demonstrations will be held at 11am on Monday, February 6, Tuesday, February 7, and Wednesday, February 8.