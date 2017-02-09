Construction 'on track' for new fire and ambulance base

ON TRACK: Leanne Donaldson took a tour of the new base under construction for Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service at Thabeban, pictured with QFES Insp Ron Higgins and site manager Leo Deboer.

THE much-anticipated new base for Bundaberg's ambulance and fire services is taking shape.

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson took a tour of the construction site on the corner of Wyllie and Wilmington Sts in Thabeban this morning, accompanied by senior Queensland Fire and Emergency Service members.

"I was thrilled to witness the Palaszczuk government's $12.6 million project becoming a reality," Ms Donaldson said.

Construction is well underway on the 2ha site, the third QAS location in the Bundaberg metropolitan area, and Hutchinson Builders site manager Leo Deboer said it was "on track".

The slabs, building frames and roofing are complete on both the ambulance and fire service buildings.

The project is expected to be completed in mid-2017.

Bundaberg QFES Superintendent Jeff Keating said he was confident the base had the size and facilities to service the region in the long term.

"I think it will take us well into the future," Supt Keating said.

"Bundaberg has outgrown the current station.

"Here there's a lot more room for the big trucks roll in...(and) it also allows us to work much more closely with the QAS."

"This will enhance our training facilities where we can just go next door and we can set up training to suit both (fire and ambulance staff)," QFES Inspector Ron Higgins said.

Between them they will provide a co-ordinated response to service a population of approximately 70,000 people in Bundaberg City, Bargara and the coastal areas from Moore Park Beach to Coonarr.

Supt Keating said an advantage of being located out of the CBD meant being able to avoid some inner city traffic congestion.

Another drawcard for the site is that it is "flood-free".

"It will save us moving house when the next flood comes through and allow us to better respond in the event of a flood," Insp Higgins said.

The ambulance facility will accommodate up to twelve ambulance vehicles, parking for a large rigid vehicle for Special Operations and parking for 39 staff, as well as 1 visitor and disability parking bay.

The fire portion will accommodate up to six fire trucks in the main engine bay, with an additional area for a further four rural vehicles, 55 staff and management parking bays, and six on-site visitor parking bays including disability parking.

"We all remember the devastating impact of the 2013 floods," Ms Donaldson said.

"This world-class facility will ensure that our community will receive the best service delivery, particularly during natural disasters and severe weather events.

"This essential new facility is also providing new construction jobs and generating training opportunities."

The QAS will continue delivering services from its current station in Bourbong St once the new facility begins operations.