Construction of $19.8 million gas pipeline completed

LOCAL FACES: Brett Anderson and Leigh Roberts are from Bundaberg and are working on the gas pipeline construction. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

A MAJOR milestone has been achieved at the $19.8 million Bundaberg Port Gas Pipeline.

Construction of pipeline along the entire 28 kilometre of the major infrastructure project has now been completed.

Pressure testing of the pipeline is also complete and pipeline marker posts have also been installed.

Some work remains to be completed before the pipeline can be commissioned, including the installation of Main Line Valves and offtakes along the pipeline.

A gas meter measurement station to connect the $70 million Knauf Plasterboard Facility to the pipeline also needs to be installed.

CHEERS TO GAS: Queensland Premier Campbell Newman announces the new $11 million gas pipeline project which will supply Bundaberg households and businesses. Photo: Carolyn Archer / NewsMail Carolyn Archer BUN210814BBD2

The project has already proven to be a major economic boost for the broader Bundaberg region, with local workers making up about 60 per cent of the total workforce throughout the project.

And importantly, the pipeline is expected to create further economic benefits in the future as more customers connect to it over the coming years.

"We have deliberately built the pipeline to ensure it is able to meet increased demand from potential new business and industry in the future - and therefore assist in creating much needed further new jobs in the region," Australian Gas Networks Chief Operating OfficerAndrew Staniford said.

"We will be talking to other businesses in the region to identify those that would benefit from connecting to the pipeline," he said.

"The project has been a real boon for the region, which like other parts of Australia has experienced its fair share of difficult economic times, including employment opportunities.

"For a project like this to maintain a 60% local workforce has been great for the entire community as it has provided much needed employment and career opportunities in the area."

AGN Chief Operating Officer Andrew Staniford.

The much-anticipated project became a reality late last year when the Queensland Government entered into a development agreement with AGN for the delivery and operation of the pipeline.

One of its key functions will be supporting the development of the new $70 million Knauf Plasterboard facility.

Currently under construction, the plant has created up to 200 jobs during its development and about 55 new positions when operational.

"AGN is delighted to be playing an integral role in delivering such a significant infrastructure project to the broader Bundaberg region," Mr Staniford said.

"The project is on track for completion and commencement of gas supply by February next year."