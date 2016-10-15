Confidence high ahead of Goodchild Shield

FAST BALL: Luke Owen will line up for Bundaberg at this weekend's Goodchild Shield matches.

BUNDABERG will hope its blend of youth and experience will be enough to see it be a force to be reckoned with during the Goodchild Shield tournament today and tomorrow.

The competition pits the best players from Bundaberg against Fraser Coast, Gympie and South Burnett.

In a first for the series all the matches will be played at Salter Oval instead of across a few weekends at different venues.

Each team will play each other once in 50-over and Twenty20 formats.

Bundaberg coach Noel Stitt said he was especially hoping for a strong crowd for the evening's Twenty20 match between Bundaberg and South Burnett tonight at 6.30pm.

"We expect that to be a thoroughly entertaining match,” he said.

"We went fairly well last year but we didn't make the final.”

A batting collapse last year against Fraser Coast saw Bundaberg's finals chance go up in smoke and Stitt says Fraser Coast will certainly be the team to beat again.

"Each of the zones will be strong,” he said.

A number of the Bundaberg players including Joel Saunders, Dean Krebbs and Dale Steele have been in good form for their respective clubs and Stitt hopes that will translate to the rep game.

"We are hoping to be competitive and come away with a trophy tomorrow,” he said.

SCHEDULE

Today

8.15am One Day 50 Over Gympie V South Burnett Bundaberg V Fraser Coast

3.30pm Twenty 20 Fraser Coast V Gympie

6.30pm Twenty 20 Bundaberg V South Burnett

Tomorrow

8.30am One Day 50 Over Bundaberg V Gympie Fraser Coast V South Burnett

3.30pm Trophy Presentation

BUNDY TEAM

Luke Owen

Todd Sommerfeld

David Mulhall

Kye Leggett

Joel Saunders

Matt Frost

Dale Steele

Sam Pearson

Callum Stitt

Chris Duff

Dean Krebs

Sean Stuchbery