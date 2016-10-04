28°
Conditions prompt warning from firies

Ashley Clark
| 3rd Oct 2016 3:06 PM
BUSHFIRE: Emergency services fight to contain a bushfire near Coonarr last year.
BUSHFIRE: Emergency services fight to contain a bushfire near Coonarr last year. Max Fleet BUN091015FIRE25

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are warning Bundaberg residents to take care after a high fire danger rating was listed for the region.

The warning comes on the back of a spate of bush and grass fires that have ravaged the Wide Bay region recently.

Rural Fire Service area director inspector Bruce Thompson said we were experiencing drier conditions but said he hoped the wet weather would provide some relief.

"Already we have experienced a number of fires throughout the Bundaberg area which have required responses from the Rural Fire Service,” he said.

"Conditions are still fluctuating though, with periodic coastal showers and some areas receiving good rainfall which does relieve the situation.”

During hot and dry conditions, Mr Thompson said care and attention was needed to avoid starting a fire.

"Accidental fires can start with sparks from tractors/slashers, lawn mowers and power tools,” he said.

"Residents need to be mindful of this when working around their properties.

"Good practices include having water on hand, being mindful of the possibility of fire and have a plan in place if a fire should happen, keep property, particularly around buildings, clear of rubbish and long vegetation.”

Mr Thompson said conditions and the fuel load and its spread dictated which areas were more prone to fire.

"During periods of adverse weather conditions, we tend to see more planned burns escape containment lines and more care needs to be taken by the public to ensure they are prepared,” he said.

"Anyone with bush or natural vegetation near their house or buildings should start thinking about clearing this as much as possible and keeping their gutters clean.

"Weather predictions for the coming months vary, however with current advice we are still hopeful for a normal fire season with average or above rainfall.”

If you have concerns about smoke or fire dial 000.

For more call your local fire station, rural fire warden or local brigade.

Topics:  bushfire, qfes

