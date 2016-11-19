Community project helping hospital patients

DIALYSIS RELIEF: Patients at the Bundaberg Hospital Renal Unit have received a community donation of twiddle muffs.

PATIENTS at the Bundaberg Hospital Renal Unit have a new activity to help them pass time as they receive dialysis, thanks to a community donation of twiddle muffs.

The donation, co-ordinated by Bundaberg Regional Council, provides twiddle muffs that have been knitted by local community groups and residents.

Community groups involved in the project include the Country Women's Association, Oakwood Woollers, Lakes Retirement Village, Palm Lake Resort, Carlyle Gradens and Argyle Gardens.

As well as providing a recreational activity, the twiddle muffs have a therapeutic value for the patients at the renal unit.

"The twiddle muffs have a great therapeutic and recreational value to our haemodialysis patients as it gives them something to do with their hands while sitting for hours having dialysis,” Bundaberg Hospital renal unit clinical nurse Mandy McDonald said.

"The twiddle muffs have been made so that they are colourful and tactile, giving vision and feel, and have the added advantage of keeping the hands warm at the same time,” Ms McDonald said.

"Anything which is a diversion during dialysis is always appreciated by the patients,” she said.

"We would like to thank all the individual knitters and community groups involved in this project as well as Bundaberg Regional Council's Community Development team for co-ordinating the effort.”

Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said the project was embraced enthusiastically by various community groups and individual knitters.

"This project has been so rewarding as the knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts have taken on this project with such passion and produced nearly 200 twiddle muffs to address issues such as restless hands,” Cr Peters said.

"Community groups from CWA, Oakwood Woollers, Lakes Retirement Village, Palm Lake Resort, Carlyle, Argyle and individuals have crafted some beautiful muffs and now that the distribution has begun we are seeing some very happy recipients,” she said.

Anyone wanting to to join the twiddle muffs project can phone the council's Community Development team on 1300 883 699.