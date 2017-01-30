32°
COMMUNITY NEWS: What's happening in Bundy

30th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
HEARING CHECK: Bundaberg Pensioners League's hearing aid maintenance program is on Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

  • Hearing aid maintenance program

Where: Bundaberg Pensioners League with Kathleen Dimes

When: Wednesday, February 1, 9am-noon

Contact: For bookings phone 4151 4370

  • Childers Carers support group meeting

When: Wednesday, February 1 from 9.30-11.30am

Where: Forest View Community Centre, Morgan St

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

  • Learn to clog

What: Free 1.5-hour introductory workshop

When: Thursday, February 2, at 6pm

Where: John Vianney Hall, cnr Boston & Barolin Sts, Bundaberg

Contact: 0419 763 680

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

  • Old time/new vogue dance

Where: Sharon Hall, Mt Perry Rd

When: Saturday, February 4, at 7pm until 11pm.

Cost: Ross will be playing and admission is $8.

Good supper provided.

Contact: 41532959

  • PCYC Blazers youth group cent sale

When: Saturday, February 4 at 1.30pm

Where: Bundaberg East Sports Club

Cost: Admission $3

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

  • Square dance learners class

When: Tuesday, February 7 from 6.30-8.30pm

Where: Rum City Band Hall, Targo St

Cost: $5 first lesson free

Contact: 0418 479 814

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

  • Avondale Tigers Rugby League Club cent sale

When: Saturday, February 18, 1.30pm

Where: East Bundaberg Sports Club 21 Eastgate St

Contact: 4151 3133

Afternoon tea, whip-a-round, raffles and loads of prizes.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27

  • Bundaberg and District Diabetic Support Group meeting

When: Monday, February 27, at 1.30pm

Where: Recreation Hall Fairways 59 Hanbury St, North Bundaberg

Guest speaker: Grant Mitchell, Niagara Therapy Consultant will offer free sessions.

Contact: John on 41550758

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

  • Bundaberg Pensioners League Hervey Bay Bus Trip

When: Wednesday, March 1

What: Lunch at Reefworld

Cost: $55 per person

Contact: 41514370 for details

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

  • Lions Centennial Bargara Triathlon

What: Family Fun Day and Triathlon

When: Sunday, April 23, at Nielson Park, Bargara

Desperately need volunteers.

Contact: 0409 536 011

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  community news whatson

