COMMUNITY NEWS: What's happening in Bundy

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1
- Hearing aid maintenance program
Where: Bundaberg Pensioners League with Kathleen Dimes
When: Wednesday, February 1, 9am-noon
Contact: For bookings phone 4151 4370
- Childers Carers support group meeting
When: Wednesday, February 1 from 9.30-11.30am
Where: Forest View Community Centre, Morgan St
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2
- Learn to clog
What: Free 1.5-hour introductory workshop
When: Thursday, February 2, at 6pm
Where: John Vianney Hall, cnr Boston & Barolin Sts, Bundaberg
Contact: 0419 763 680
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4
- Old time/new vogue dance
Where: Sharon Hall, Mt Perry Rd
When: Saturday, February 4, at 7pm until 11pm.
Cost: Ross will be playing and admission is $8.
Good supper provided.
Contact: 41532959
- PCYC Blazers youth group cent sale
When: Saturday, February 4 at 1.30pm
Where: Bundaberg East Sports Club
Cost: Admission $3
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7
- Square dance learners class
When: Tuesday, February 7 from 6.30-8.30pm
Where: Rum City Band Hall, Targo St
Cost: $5 first lesson free
Contact: 0418 479 814
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18
- Avondale Tigers Rugby League Club cent sale
When: Saturday, February 18, 1.30pm
Where: East Bundaberg Sports Club 21 Eastgate St
Contact: 4151 3133
Afternoon tea, whip-a-round, raffles and loads of prizes.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27
- Bundaberg and District Diabetic Support Group meeting
When: Monday, February 27, at 1.30pm
Where: Recreation Hall Fairways 59 Hanbury St, North Bundaberg
Guest speaker: Grant Mitchell, Niagara Therapy Consultant will offer free sessions.
Contact: John on 41550758
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1
- Bundaberg Pensioners League Hervey Bay Bus Trip
When: Wednesday, March 1
What: Lunch at Reefworld
Cost: $55 per person
Contact: 41514370 for details
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
- Lions Centennial Bargara Triathlon
What: Family Fun Day and Triathlon
When: Sunday, April 23, at Nielson Park, Bargara
Desperately need volunteers.
Contact: 0409 536 011