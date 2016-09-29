26°
News

Community gathers to remember the fallen

Carolyn Archer
| 29th Sep 2016 1:56 PM
MARCHING ON: Police march towards the Uniting Church for today's service.
MARCHING ON: Police march towards the Uniting Church for today's service. Paul Donaldson BUN290916REM1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE role police play in keeping our communities safe is sometimes fraught with danger.

In almost 153 years of policing, 143 Queensland Police Service officers have given their lives in the line of duty.

Today is national Police Remembrance Day and Bundaberg's past and present QPS officers and their families joined members of the community in remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Crowds gathered for the moving service in the Uniting Church on Barolin St, with a march along Electra St signalling the start of proceedings.

REMEMBRANCE DAY: Bundaberg&#39;s Uniting Church was filled for yesterday&#39;s service to remember fallen officers.
REMEMBRANCE DAY: Bundaberg's Uniting Church was filled for yesterday's service to remember fallen officers. Paul Donaldson BUN290916REM3

Acting Inspector David Briese said Bundaberg traditionally was a police-friendly city and yesterday's turnout reflected that.

"While it's no surprise to see so many people here from the community, it's wonderful,” he said.

"With the job that we do it's not always that police on the street get that recognition so on a day like today we're remembering our fallen officers, it's wonderful to see people from the community turning up to honour those police officers and families ... but also to show their appreciation of our police.”

REMEMBRANCE DAY: Bundabergs Uniting Church held the service to remember fallen officers.
REMEMBRANCE DAY: Bundabergs Uniting Church held the service to remember fallen officers. Paul Donaldson BUN290916REM2

Former police officer and Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the service provided an opportunity for the community to pay their respects.

"It's a time to realise the people of the Bundaberg region can sleep a bit more peaceful in their bed knowing we've got such fine officers serving the Bundaberg region, 24 hours, seven days a week,” he said.

"It's great for police officers to know they have a supportive community.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg police, church service, police remembrance day, queensland police

Community gathers to remember the fallen

Community gathers to remember the fallen

THE role police play in keeping our communities safe is sometimes fraught with danger.

Man, 32, killed in Bruce Hwy smash involving truck

Car Crash Bruce Hwy

Traffic is being diverted through Gladstone

Bundaberg baby tests positive to VRE

BASE HOSPITAL: Photo: Simon Young / NewsMail

Hopsital says no need to panic

Car towed after crash

Two cars were involved in a collision this morning.

Two cars involved in smash

Local Partners

Giving back to the community

THE Good Guys Bundaberg has put action to their name by providing valuable support to some of those in the community who need it most.

Orchestra event to be a success

Music to ignite the senses

Derby Day coming to Bundy

EVENT COMMITTEE: Haatsari Marunda, Marie Blundell Spotted Dog owner Pato, Trish Mears and Kerry Dalton plan to hold an event in October.

Black and white event for punters who miss out on Melbourne Cup

Latest deals and offers

Kim Kardashian West wants restraining order against prankster

Kim Kardashian West wants restraining order against...

KIM Kardashian West wants to get a restraining order against Vitalii Sediuk, the prankster who has attacked her twice in two years.

Cliff Richard to release 101st album

Sir Cliff Richard's album cover

Sir Cliff Richard is to release his 101st album

CMC Rocks faces fan backlash over date change, headliners

The 10th annual CMC Rocks festival will be headlined by The Dixie Chicks.

FANS are not happy about festival being pushed back by two weeks.

Kim Kardashian West attacked by man trying to kiss her bottom

Vitalii Sediuk targeted Gigi Hadid last week

Madonna poses naked in solidarity with Katy Perry

Madonna posted her own nude selfie on Instagram

Carlos Santana added to Bluesfest 2017 line up

Carlos Santana at Bluesfest 2013.

Calling all local black magic women

Disney to remake 'The Lion King', and it's live-action

The Lion King is coming back to movie theatres

And this time it's going to be live-action.

VALUE AND VERSATILITY - DUAL LIVING IDEAL FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY

24 Slocomb Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 3 3 OFFERS OVER...

Positioned in a highly sort after pocket in Avenell Heights this home offers convenience to amenities, value and versatility for those looking for dual living and...

IMMACULATE, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS

27 Michel Lane, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $375,000

This immaculate brick and tile home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the every day standard. Located on a...

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

LOADS OF CHARACTER AND SPACE

32 Morshead Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 2 4 $319,000

Conveniently located close to the C.B.D, schools, shops and parks in the ever popular suburb of Avenell Heights, sits this lovely character filled home with so...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRICK HOME, TOP LOCATION

11 Black Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 3 $279,000

Looking for a home where all the hard work has been done? Look no further, this lovely home in the popular Norville has been completely refreshed top to bottom...

SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN A SUPERB LOCATION

31 MONTGOMERY STREET, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $335,000

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE! OWNERS ARE READY TO MOVE ON AND HAVE HEAVILY REDUCED THE PRICE! The care and attention to detail is evident immediately as you arrive at...

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a GEORGE ST, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

ARCHITECT DESIGN - ONLY 4 LEFT!

6 Backhill Place, Coral Cove 4670

Unit 2 2 1 From $259,500 to...

A brand new complex in the coastal community of Coral Cove, unlike any other! Uniquely designed by a Brisbane architect, each unit is different and has their own...

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 $695,000

Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand and surf, almost at your doorstep. It's like having your own...

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Developers boost confidence in Bundaberg property market

Slow and steady growth has always been Bundaberg’s way

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.