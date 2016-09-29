Community gathers to remember the fallen

MARCHING ON: Police march towards the Uniting Church for today's service.

THE role police play in keeping our communities safe is sometimes fraught with danger.

In almost 153 years of policing, 143 Queensland Police Service officers have given their lives in the line of duty.

Today is national Police Remembrance Day and Bundaberg's past and present QPS officers and their families joined members of the community in remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Crowds gathered for the moving service in the Uniting Church on Barolin St, with a march along Electra St signalling the start of proceedings.

REMEMBRANCE DAY: Bundaberg's Uniting Church was filled for yesterday's service to remember fallen officers. Paul Donaldson BUN290916REM3

Acting Inspector David Briese said Bundaberg traditionally was a police-friendly city and yesterday's turnout reflected that.

"While it's no surprise to see so many people here from the community, it's wonderful,” he said.

"With the job that we do it's not always that police on the street get that recognition so on a day like today we're remembering our fallen officers, it's wonderful to see people from the community turning up to honour those police officers and families ... but also to show their appreciation of our police.”

REMEMBRANCE DAY: Bundabergs Uniting Church held the service to remember fallen officers. Paul Donaldson BUN290916REM2

Former police officer and Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the service provided an opportunity for the community to pay their respects.

"It's a time to realise the people of the Bundaberg region can sleep a bit more peaceful in their bed knowing we've got such fine officers serving the Bundaberg region, 24 hours, seven days a week,” he said.

"It's great for police officers to know they have a supportive community.”