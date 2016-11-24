Community gathers to farewell Dylan

THE tragic passing of Dylan Gary Hicks, 19, was commemorated today at the Chapel of Des Allen and Co Funerals.

Born on August 1, 1997, Dylan was the youngest of the Hicks boys and loved by all.

Dylan passed away on November 15, after a traffic crash while he was riding his motorbike.

A flood of teachers, students, friends, family, and colleagues were there to remember, support and celebrate Dylan's life.

FLY HIGH: In loving memory of Dylan Gary Hicks. Mike Knott BUN241116DYLAN10

Growing up he played soccer as a goal keeper and attended North Bundaberg State High School from Year 8 to 12, where his "heart of gold" touched those around him.

"Any mother would have been proud to call Dylan her son," Dylan's grandmother Carol said.

FLY HIGH: In loving memory of Dylan Gary Hicks. Mike Knott BUN241116DYLAN13

His aspirations varied from radio personality, to dolphin training, DJ-ing, working on his father's farm, and the army, until he was employed as train driver.

"My favourite saying when hearing or seeing a cane train is, 'look out look out Dyllie's about,' I didn't really liked living next to the train line, but now I will think of Dylan every time I hear one," Ian Wilson said.

FLY HIGH: In loving memory of Dylan Gary Hicks. Mike Knott BUN241116DYLAN11

"He was a loving son and a loyal friend.

"He died far too soon for us, and 100 years to soon for his mother, father and family. Fly high Dyllie, fly high."

FLY HIGH: In loving memory of Dylan Gary Hicks. Mike Knott BUN241116DYLAN14

Dylan was described by loved ones as a kind, caring and thoughtful person - never drinking so that he could ensure his friends got home from parties safely, helping his grandparents out with their market stall, spending his money on others and often saving his grandfather a chiropractic trip by cracking his back.

FLY HIGH: In loving memory of Dylan Gary Hicks. Mike Knott BUN241116DYLAN5

"You gave me a lot of memories, good ones, funny ones, the moments when you annoyed me but still made it funny," Dylan's brother Joel Hicks said.

FLY HIGH: In loving memory of Dylan Gary Hicks. Mike Knott BUN241116DYLAN15

"You knew how to do things your own way and you wanted to listen and learn but you did things your own way.

"I just don't understand why you left."

FLY HIGH: In loving memory of Dylan Gary Hicks. Mike Knott BUN241116DYLAN16

The Hicks family has been met with a wave of support from friends and family, since the accident last week.

Dylan's school mates wore a black ribbon to remember him throughout their graduation ceremony and did a 'Dab for Dylan' after they received their certificates.

FLY HIGH: In loving memory of Dylan Gary Hicks. Mike Knott BUN241116DYLAN2

"He was a beautiful person, full of life." Adam Kruse, one of Dylan's close friends said.

"Every time I was with him I met someone new."

FLY HIGH: In loving memory of Dylan Gary Hicks. Mike Knott BUN241116DYLAN3

Family holidays to Disneyland where he was able to turn the power on and his 'Home Alone moment' were among the fond memories remembered on the day.

"You never failed to put a smile on my face, miss you always Dyllie. Party on and fly high Dyl," Kimberlee Binns, a dear friend of Dylan said.