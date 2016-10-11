Colouring in calendars come in time for Christmas

THERE'S a new trend out just in time for Christmas, and shoppers are snapping it up.

The recent popularity of colouring in books has now been taken a step further with colouring in calendars making their way to shelves across the region.

Little Birdy gift shop manager Leisa Nash said Bundaberg shoppers were delighting in the creative calendar alternative with one of the four designs she stocks already selling out.

"It's a new thing they're trialling this year,” she said.

"I did have four designs in but one has already sold out.”

Ms Nash said the calendars could be given as gifts without being coloured or could be coloured in ahead of being given.

LITTLE BIRDY: Leisa Nash. Mike Knott BUN101016BIRDY1

"Each month is different,” she said.

"They're just beautiful.”

While some like to leave their Christmas shopping till the last minute, Ms Nash said people often started looking as early as September.

She said every year was a little different when it came to festive shopping, but people generally liked to browse a few months early.

"They actually start coming as early as September,” she said.

"I have people coming through just getting ideas for Christmas.”

"This year I'll be a little bit intrigued to find out what it's going to be like.”

Ms Nash said last year their most popular items were vases, photo frames and the Intrinsic range - an Australian company making brightly coloured note books, bag tags and other gorgeous accessories.