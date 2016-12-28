Coles recalls beetroot dip

COLES is recalling Coles Brand Beetroot Dip 200g sold in Coles and Bi-Lo Supermarkets in Queensland, Coles Supermarkets in northern New South Wales and Coles Online.

The product is:

Coles Brand Beetroot Dip

Best Before Date of 09 JAN 2017

No other date codes are affected

The recall is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen - sesame - which has not been specified on the label because the product has been incorrectly packaged in a Coles Spicy Capsicum Dip container.

Consumers who have a sesame allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if they consume the product.

Customers can return the product to any Coles supermarket for a full refund, and any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience," Coles said.

Customers seeking further information can contact Coles Customer Care on 1800 061 562.