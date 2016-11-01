Coca-Cola Ginger will take on Bundaberg and Buderim beers

This is the new Coca-Cola Ginger being released for the summer.

FORGET anyone who has ever said a bad word about ginger, it's going to be the flavour of the season.

In an effort to target "lapsed Coca-Cola drinkers", the iconic red-labelled soda is picking a fight with Bundaberg and Buderim, the two places famous for its ginger drinks.

The limited edition Coca Cola Ginger is targeted at young adults, and will launch exclusively in Australia first.

The company told media site Mumbrella it worried that too many young people had dumped the brand over health concerns.

Coca-Cola South Pacific's Marina Rocha told Mumbrella the drink was about "helping Aussies make those special moments even more enjoyable and the launch of Coca-Cola Ginger is the first step towards this goal".

"We are confident the new flavour will be perfect for our audience, with research revealing that ginger is particularly popular during the summer months."

The Coca-Cola Ginger bottles will have gold piping along the top and bottom to "highlight the exclusivity of the product".



Buderim Ginger and Bundaberg brands will no doubt be bracing themselves in the face of this new foe.

Buderim Ginger has a range of mixed alcoholic and softdrinks including ginger beer and vodka, ginger beer and guarana, plus a range of classic ginger beers.

Meanwhile Bundaberg Brewed Drinks may not have as many variants, but is often considered the classic Australian ginger beer in its stout ring-pull bottles.