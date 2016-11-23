Coin buff brings mint idea to reality

The collectable 1oz silver bullion coin depicts the Coins and Collectables Bundaberg building.

John Felesina knows a thing or two about the characteristics of the old buildings along Bourbong St.

In 1984 he and his father, Peter, opened a trading store, Bundaberg City Stamps and Coins, which operated at the front of Earles Court, where Nourish is today.

In 2001 he and his wife, Dehlia, moved next door to Bundaberg's AMP building.

ADD TO YOUR COLLECTION: John Felesina from Coins and Collectables Bundaberg has commissioned a coin. Emma Reid

Mr Felesina believes he may be the only coin dealer in Australia to design and make the coins.

"Many tourists have come into the coin shop asking for something uniquely 'Bundabergian'," he said.

"The staff often receives complimentary comments about the old building and are also fascinated by the buildings close by, including the School of Arts Building and the GPO, all of which stand proudly in the main street today."

BUNDY COIN: John and Dehlia Felesina from Coins and Collectables Bundaberg have commissioned a piece of Bundaberg history that can be carried in your pocket, the coin pictures the AMP building.Photo Emma Reid / NewsMail Emma Reid

The coin took about four months of planning and Mr Felesina designed it himself.

"It's not a common thing to have made," Mrs Felesina said.

"There are places which have a tourist dollar but nothing like this."

The coin was released on Tuesday and 30 had been sold by lunch time on Wednesday.

The numismatologist said it was the first of the four Bundaberg coins to be made of pure silver.

And there were only 500 of the coins made which are available now at his Bourbong St store.

The couple said they were happy to make different coins in the future and designs could possibly include cane or turtles.