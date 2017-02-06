Coffee lovers, here's the latest brew

FRESHLY BREWED: Love Coffee is the fresh face down at the Bargara Basin.

LOVE Coffee and All That Jaz in Bargara is the freshly brewed face of what once was Pedals Espresso Cart.

When Love Coffee co-owner Jasmine Rogers first started as Pedals Espresso, she said it was a franchise and while it was a "really good way to start in the business”,they decided to recreate it in their own image - incorporating both their names into the business.

Ms Rogers said within just a few of weeks they had the cart resprayed and everything began to fall into place.

"We kept the cart and just had it resprayed,” she said.

"We love the cart because it can go everywhere - inside, outside and on the beach because it runs on solar - wherever we need to go, we can.”

The cart can cater any event big or small, using Maleny Coffee supplied by Grindstone Coffee House in Bundaberg.

"I work at Grindstone part-time and when I spoke to my boss about my idea she was really supportive and said we should stock Maleny Coffee,” she said.

The coffee cart wasn't the only thing to get revamped, the menu got an upgrade too.

"We've got some new syrups, like the macadamia syrup,” she said.

"We will also be adding the dirty chai to the menu, which is chai tea with coffee, and white chocolate cookies.”

While one of the more popular drinks are a flat white, Ms Rogers said the dirty chai was one of her top picks.

Yesterday the Love Coffee cart was set up at the Bundaberg Christian College, with 50 cents per drink going straight back to the school.

Love Coffee will be at Kalkie State School today with half of all coffee sales donated back to the school.

On weekends, Ms Rogers said Love Coffee will be down at the Bargara Basin, near the old shelter shed.

"We live in Bargara, we love it and the beach,” she said.

Now the construction is over, Ms Rogers said they can now set up closer to the people which is "what it's all about”, giving the people quality good coffee.

Ms Rogers said with the new business they will be focusing on events, everything from weddings, baby showers, birthday parties and music festivals.

"We have one wedding booked so far and in the past we have done a baby shower which was a heap of fun,” she said.

"It would be good to go to music festivals too and be able to take the business outside of Bundaberg.

"We have a triathlon booked in April at Bargara already as well.”

To book, visit their Facebook page or call 0423 333 173.