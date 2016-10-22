29°
C'mon on Bundy #Doitforjaxson

Emma Reid
| 22nd Oct 2016 7:11 AM
JUST FOR JAXSON: Little Jaxson Clark was born with both pierre robin syndrome and sticklers syndrome, and has a number of medical conditions because of this, he is now in Brisbane undergoing specialised treatment. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family. Photo Contributed
JUST FOR JAXSON: Little Jaxson Clark was born with both pierre robin syndrome and sticklers syndrome, and has a number of medical conditions because of this, he is now in Brisbane undergoing specialised treatment. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family. Photo Contributed

HIS wife and son are in a Brisbane hospital and won't be home before Christmas but this won't stop Al Clark from doing everything he can to support his family of eight.

Al and wife Bec welcomed their sixth child on October 3.

They never expected their lives would change forever.

When their son Jaxson entered the world they could see his face was not quite like any of their other children's but they didn't know the family had a hidden secret.

JUST FOR JAXSON: The Clark family is in need of support to help the newest member of their family, Jaxson.
JUST FOR JAXSON: The Clark family is in need of support to help the newest member of their family, Jaxson. Contributed

Jaxson was born with two rare conditions, Pierre Robin Sequence and Sticklers syndrome.

These come with a number of side effects including breathing problems and poor vision.

When he was just days old the little bundle of joy was flown from Bundaberg to Brisbane because of his cleft palette and small jaw.

"His tongue rolls back over his throat and he can't breathe,” Al said.

"With the cleft palette doctors were worried so sent him and Bec to Brisbane - we didn't even have time to pack.”

When they arrived doctor prioritised his eyes as the number one concern with fears he may be blind as there is bleeding behind his eyes.

The conditions are hereditary and the family have now found out Bec may also have Sticklers syndrome.

JUST FOR JAXSON: Little Jaxson Clark was born with both pierre robin syndrome and sticklers syndrome, and has a number of medical conditions because of this, he is now in Brisbane undergoing specialised treatment. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family. Photo Contributed
JUST FOR JAXSON: Little Jaxson Clark was born with both pierre robin syndrome and sticklers syndrome, and has a number of medical conditions because of this, he is now in Brisbane undergoing specialised treatment. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family. Photo Contributed Contributed

"Bec can't drive because she can't see properly because she has detached retinas,” Al said.

"This is part of the syndrome but we never knew before Jax was born.”

Although Al would never admit to it he fits the image of the Aussie battler.

Knowing his wife is best to stay the side of his sick son, Al continues to work full time and look after their other five children.

"It's been a full-on couple of weeks,” he said.

"I do what I need to do but it's hard work playing mum and dad.”

The family live in Mount Perry and Al works in Childers more than 100kms away.

"I wake up the kids at 4.30am each morning and take them to a friend who minds the little ones and drops the bigger ones at school each day,” Al said modestly.

"I need to keep working to pay the bills and do it for Jax and Bec.”

A Facebook page, #doitforjaxson. has been set with information about the family and a GoFundMe account (Help For Baby Jaxson And His Family) for any donations.

JUST FOR JAXSON: Little Jaxson Clark was born with both pierre robin syndrome and sticklers syndrome, and has a number of medical conditions because of this, he is now in Brisbane undergoing specialised treatment. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family. Photo Contributed
JUST FOR JAXSON: Little Jaxson Clark was born with both pierre robin syndrome and sticklers syndrome, and has a number of medical conditions because of this, he is now in Brisbane undergoing specialised treatment. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family. Photo Contributed Contributed

Stickler syndrome is a group of hereditary conditions characterised by a distinctive facial appearance, eye abnormalities, hearing loss, and joint problems.

The signs and symptoms vary widely among affected individuals.

A characteristic feature of Stickler syndrome is a somewhat flattened facial appearance.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  al clark bundaberg go fund me help for baby jaxson and his family jaxson clark mount perry pierre robin sequence sticklers syndrome

