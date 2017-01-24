Clubhouse motoring along thanks to funding

UNDER CONSTRUCTION: Dave Heap, Ian Pearson, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Ian Jefferyes, Gary Schulze, John Sweeney and John Burrage at the site of Bundaberg Vintage Vehicle Club clubhouse.

VINTAGE car enthusiasts, rev your engines.

A total of $13,200 is coming your way to go towards building a new clubhouse.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, who today announced the funding under the Federal Government's Stronger Communities Program, said the money would help prepare the site and lay the concrete base for a new building.

"Once completed, the building - which is a disused Australian Army shed I helped secure for the club - will provide a much-needed central meeting point for the club members,” Mr Pitt said.

"I congratulate Bundaberg Vintage Vehicle Club on their successful application and for contributing a further $13,200 of their own funds.”

FOUNDATIONS LAID: Bundaberg Vintage Vehicle Club members watch the progress of their new shed today. Mike Knott BUN240117VINTAGE2

Bundaberg Vintage Vehicle Club treasurer John Sweeney said the building would enable the club, which began in 1976, to have its own clubhouse for meetings and fortnightly club runs.

"It will also enable us to have kindred clubs visit, which will bring a great economic boost into the city,” he said.

Mr Sweeney said the club, which is for people interested in the restoration, preservation and maintenance of Bundaberg's motoring heritage, has more than 160 members.

Through the Stronger Communities Program, eligible community groups can apply for grants of between $5000 and $20,000 for small capital projects.

All applications need to commit at least matching funding or in-kind contributions.

Each federal electorate is allocated $150,000 a year over two years.

