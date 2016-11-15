Closer moon makes for higher tides in the region

PEOPLE enjoying their Tuesday morning at Bargara may have been surprised to see a bit of a higher tide.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, it's normal for the Bundaberg region to have higher than usual tides at this time of year.

Adding to this was the super moon.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said it was possible the closeness of the moon was playing its part in the region's tides.

High tide at Bargara. Hayley Nissen

"The moon runs the tides so it could be causing some larger tides in the region,” he said.

Tuesday morning saw a 3.2m difference between low and high tide and a similar difference was expected on Wednesday.

High tide will peak on Wednesday at 9.37am with a predicted height of 3.4m.