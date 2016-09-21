25°
Classic pie brings home bronze for Bundaberg

Mikayla Haupt | 21st Sep 2016 5:35 PM
VERY TASTY: Nightingale owner sue Burridge (right) and pie van lady Shazza Gear are excited about their top placing.
PARALYMPIAN Rheed McCracken isn't the only one bringing a bronze medal home to Bundy.

Bundy bakery Nightingale Pies won bronze for their classic plain meat pie in last week's Great Aussie Pie Competition in Melbourne.

Nightingales Pies owner Sue Burridge the pies were judged on size, colour, pastry thickness, meat-pastry ratio, meat consistency and taste.

It's not the first time has tasted success in the competition - they also claimed the bronze in the same category way back in 1999.

And while they weren't able to fare any better than 17 years ago, Ms Burridge said the repeat win was testament to the bakery's consistency.

Incredibly, even the price they charge for the Aussie food icon hasn't changed in that 17 years either.

"Gaining recognition for the hard work and knowing that we are still producing a quality product is fantastic,” Ms Burridge said.

"We always said we would do it again but every year we were busy when the time came around,”

"But after everything with the floods we thought we'd give it another go.”

You can try Nightingales' classic meat pie, made fresh daily, at their stores in North Bundaberg and East Bundaberg.

