Claims of clown sightings as Bundy's social media runs wild

CLOWN fever is gripping Bundaberg as a figure in black clothes and a white mask was reportedly spotted on Maryborough St.

The sighting happened about 8pm, with another shortly after on Barolin St, according to Bundaberg's social media which has been buzzing with reports of clown hunting.

A Bundaberg Clown Purge Facebook page has also sprung up online, which had gathered 24 likes within an hour of seemingly being live.

Several other Bundaberg Facebook pages have emerged based around "clown hunting" or seeking out clown sightings.