Claims a spooky magnetic field hands over craters

THE plot thickens for South Kolan's Mystery Craters after claims of a magnetic field prevent a drone from flying above the local phenomenon.

The Mystery Craters have been a matter of local and national discussion since their discovery in 1971 and continues today with the discovery of a highly magnetic field in the area.

"We had a man come with a drone to make a video for the real estate because we are trying to sell it, and he couldn't keep the drone up,” Co-owner, Lee Huxley said.

"The magnetism in the rocks was too high.

"Before then we had no idea that there was a magnetic field there.”

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism's Maria Miles and Emily Cleaver with the turtle to be named at the Mystery Craters . Mike Knott BUN201216MYSTERY1

Despite a wide variety of theories ranging from UFOs to the collapse of a subterranean lake roof, even the professionals can only provide conjecture.

"The most prominent theory is a meteor shower, however local geologist think it might have been sink-holes,” she said.

"No one knows how what caused them and until there is proof everyone can agree on, the ideas will only be theories.”

While the mystery is yet to be unravelled, the crater site's full-sized fibreglass turtle is in need of a name and the owners are asking the community to uncover it's identity.

The apex of "Queensland's Bermuda Triangle” name competition will award the winner with an accommodation package and the turtle with a name.

After your admission, you can write down your suggested name and go into draw to win the accommodation package- which will be announced at the end of the turtle season.

For more details call 41577291 or visit the craters at 15 Lines Rd, South Kolan.