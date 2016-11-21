Christmas shopping warning after weekend theft spree

BUNDABERG police are currently investigating five shoplifting offences which occurred between Friday, November 18 and Sunday, November 20.

On November 20, police charged a 12-year-old girl with one count of unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

Businesses affected over the weekend were located at:

Takalvan Street, Avoca

Heidke Street, Avoca x two

Walker Street, Walkervale

Maryborough Street, Bundaberg Central

Bargara Road, Bargara

Property allegedly stolen included audio visual equipment, torches, toys, meat, computer accessories and groceries.

Police gave their thanks to businesses who had installed CCTV cameras, and called them an "invaluable system" for identifying offenders.

Shoplifting and stealing account for a large percentage of reported annual losses.

Stores, shops and retailers are likely to see an increase in customer numbers over the coming weeks with the lead up to Christmas.

If shoppers notice a shoplifter, they are advised to approach a store employee or management.

A police spokesperson said women should also be careful with handbags.

"We remind ladies in particular to keep their handbag strapped over an arm when shopping and refrain from leaving the handbag sitting alone in a trolley," they said.

"While you may be checking a price or stocking up on items, someone may take an opportunity to steal your bag or an easy to reach item, such as your wallet.

"For people using walkers, we remind you to keep your handbag over the trolley handles before being placed on the seat area."

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24 hours a day.