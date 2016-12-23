Heartless thief takes Bundy family's Christmas gifts

CHRISTMAS presents have ended up in the wrong hands after a break-in at Meadowvale.
Bundaberg Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said between 7.45am and 3pm on Wednesday someone had damaged a door-locking mechanism and removed a window screen, allowing access to the Hoods Rd house.
"Offenders have allegedly entered and ransacked a number of rooms stealing property items," she said.
The stolen items include:
- Children's headphones
- Size 6 black and yellow O'Neil motocross boots
- Two Samsung tablets
- Two Toshiba laptops
- Hard drives and other computer parts and accessories
Anyone with information can phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference QP1602377305 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.