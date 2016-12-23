Heartless thief takes Bundy family's Christmas gifts

Items were stolen from a home in the lead up to Christmas.

CHRISTMAS presents have ended up in the wrong hands after a break-in at Meadowvale.

Bundaberg Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said between 7.45am and 3pm on Wednesday someone had damaged a door-locking mechanism and removed a window screen, allowing access to the Hoods Rd house.

"Offenders have allegedly entered and ransacked a number of rooms stealing property items," she said.

The stolen items include:

Children's headphones

Size 6 black and yellow O'Neil motocross boots

Two Samsung tablets

Two Toshiba laptops

Hard drives and other computer parts and accessories

Anyone with information can phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference QP1602377305 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.