Christmas mail ripped into, dumped in the street

CALLOUS Christmas thieves helped themselves to mail from a Bargara unit complex in the days before Christmas, ripping open cards in an apparent attempt to find cash sent through the post.

Tanya Drew came across the pile of discarded mail in Svensson Heights on Christmas morning while out for a run with her daughter.

She then took time out of her own Christmas celebrations to return the letters to their rightful owners.

"Just outside the Svensson St store I noticed all this mail over the road,” Ms Drew said.

"It looked like it had been thrown out of a car window, the way it was lying all over the road.

"I picked it up and realised it was all from the same block of units and I noticed a couple of Christmas card only envelopes had been torn open so obviously someone was looking for money.

"I was like 'I can't just leave it here', so I gathered it all up.

"Later we went out to the beach and I dropped it off.

"The mail boxes had locks on them I noticed so whoever took it must have pulled it out of the front of the mail boxes.”

Ms Drew said she'd since received feedback on Facebook from residents at Bargara who were very happy to have their mail returned.

"They were very thankful but I thought it was just what anyone would do,” she said.

"It was really wrong because people who got Christmas cards wouldn't have even known that someone had sent them a Christmas card.”

A Bundaberg police spokesman urged anyone who'd had mail stolen to report it to PoliceLink on 131 444.

While it is not illegal to send money through the post, police and Australia Post strongly urge against it and recommend taking extra measures to send anything valuable via registered post.