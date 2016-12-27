Christmas Day labour over in under two hours

IT WAS a Christmas Day like no other for one young couple who welcomed their baby boy into the world.

Kayden Cannary was born at 4.14am weighing 3.629kg or 8lb in the old measure.

Jessica Gilbert and Beau Cannary said their son's arrival had made the festive season even more of a special celebration.

"He was a week overdue but I definitely wasn't expecting him to be born on Christmas,” Jessica said.

"It was excellent. We couldn't have asked for a better present.”

CHRISTMAS MIRACLE: Beau Cannary and Jessica Gilbert, pictured with daughter Scarlett, had a Christmas Day surprise when Kayden was born a week late. Craig Warhurst

The couple drove into town from Bargara when Jessica started to have contractions and said the experience was over in the blink of an eye.

"From home to the hospital it all lasted for about an hour and 30 minutes,” she said.

"By the time I walked into the hospital doors, he was out within 14 minutes.”

The family was discharged from Bundaberg Hospital the same day and is now happily enjoying the rest of the festive season, along with first-born Scarlett.

Jessica said her family had a history of special birth dates.

"Scarlett was born on Valentine's Day, Kayden is our Christmas Day baby

and my partner, Beau, celebrates his birthday on Father's Day every seven years,” she said.

The Bundaberg Family Unit had two babies born on Christmas Day.