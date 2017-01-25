Chopper called in to rescue man lost in Bundy cane fields

THE RACQ Lifeflight Helicopter helped rescue a man in his 70s who went at the Bundaberg Sugar Plantation today.

The chopper was called out about 3.36pm when neighbours and friends told authorites the man had not come back from his morning walk.

Soon after the helicopter began an aerial search Police found the man.

The chopper then landed and gave him medical attention - he'd was suffering disorientation, dehydration and heat stress.

The man was then airlifted to the nearest hospital in a stable condition.