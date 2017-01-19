Choirboys headline Agnes music festival

ROCK ON: Choirboys are set to headline the Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival in 2017.

ICONIC Australian bands are making their way up north.

The Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival has announced its 2017 line-up - and it's full of classic acts.

A festival spokeswoman said Choirboys were headlining the festival at Agnes Water in February.

She said the Choirboys have been entertaining music lovers more than 30 years.

Unofficial anthems Run to Paradise, Boys Will Be Boys, Struggle Town and Never Gonna Die are some of Choirboys' hits that are part of "Australian pub culture”, she said.

The Floating Bridges are also set to entertain with their "infectious blend of rock, roots and reggae music”.

The spokeswoman said the seven-piece band from Sunshine Coast was renowned for its energetic and passionate performances.

Other performers include The Twine, Sammy Maddison, 19 Twenty, Angela Fabian band, 4 String Phil and more.

The three-day event, organised by Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce, is licensed and will also feature food stalls, markets and artists' merchandise.

"We urge the entire community to get behind the event, the promotion of it and to all have a truly fun festival,” the spokeswoman said.

There will be a shuttle bus running for festival-goers for a gold coin donation, with pick-up locations across Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy.

The Gig

Gates open Friday, February 17 from 3pm and runs until Sunday, February 19 at 4pm.

It will be held at the 1770 SES Grounds.

Choirboys will perform Saturday, February 18 from 9pm.

Visit www.agnesbluesand roots.com.au for more info.